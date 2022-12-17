Busquets the best defensive midfielder in Spains history, says Xavi

Sergio Busquets decided to call time on his Spain career after La Roja's unceremonious exit from the World Cup.

Busquets announced his retirement from international duty on Friday having captained La Roja in each of their four matches in Qatar.

Busquets' miss in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Morocco in the last 16 provided a less-than-fitting end to his stellar career with Spain, for whom he made 143 senior appearances.

And after that, Barcelona manager Xavi hailed his former teammate, saying Busquets as one of the greatest players in history.

The 34-year-old starred alongside his Barcelona team-mate-turned-coach Xavi as Spain won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, and the Blaugrana boss believes not many in the world can match the impact of Busquets.

"In the end, it's a personal decision that you make when you feel the time is right," Xavi told Barcelona's official website. "I wish him the best, now he will be able to rest more and focus on Barca.

"He is a player who has made history. He is one of the best midfielders that football has produced worldwide and, for sure, the best defensive midfielder in the history of Spain."

Another Barcelona and Spain player Jordi Alba also penned a message on social media after the midfielder's retirement. Alba says Spain will miss Busquets as they prepare for the EURO 2024 under the tutelage of Luis de la Fuente, after the departure of Luis Enrique following the World Cup.

Advertisement

"You have always been a great leader for all of us who are part of the team, both in good times and in bad," Alba wrote on Twitter.

"After so many training sessions and games together in the national team, today you say goodbye and you will be sorely missed, friend.

"Thank you for what you have contributed to us and for everything you have given."

Busquets will continue his club football journey with Barcelona. The 34-year-old has played 12 games for Los Cules this term, having an assist in the process. He has 687 Barcelona appearances so far under his belt, since making his debut in 2008.

(with inputs from Omnisport)