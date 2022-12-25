Yearender 2022: An eventful year for Indian Football Team, Stats and What Lies Ahead

The year 2022 was a topsy-turvy one for the Indian football team. The Blue Tigers had contrasting times across competitions.

India struggled to come out of their shell against comparatively tougher opponents, while they had things easy against the familiar foes. But the biggest achievement in the year for them is that the Indian team qualified for next year's AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

India Football Team's 2022 as a Whole:

The Indian national football team played 8 matches in the entire year. They won just 3 of them, lost four matches and managed a draw. All of their wins came in the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifications while they lost the friendly games against comparatively difficult matches.

India Football Team 2022 Results:

Match Competition Scoreline Venue Result India vs Bahrain Friendly 2-1 Riffa, Bahrain Lost India vs Belarus Friendly 3-0 Riffa, Bahrain Lost India vs Jordan Friendly 2-0 Doha, Qatar Lost India vs Cambodia 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2-0 Kolkata, India Won India vs Afghanistan 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2-1 Kolkata, India Won India vs Hong Kong 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers 4-0 Kolkata, India Won India vs Singapore VFF Tri-Nation Series 1-1 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Drew India vs Vietnam VFF Tri-Nation Series 3-0 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Lost

India Team 2022 Goals:

India scored 10 goals across 8 matches this year, while conceding 12.

Indian Football Team Goal-Scores in 2022:

Name Goals Sunil Chhetri 4 Rahul Bheke 1 Sahal Abdul Samad 1 Anwar Ali 1 Manvir Singh 1 Ishan Pandita 1 Ashique Kuruniyan 1

Key Players for India in 2022:

India saw the emergence of some break-out stars this year who managed some decent performances.

Anwar Ali:

Anwar Ali has been one of the regulars for India this year. The FC Goa defender was a mainstay in the team and thrived at the defence in the Asian Cup qualifiers. In 2019, the player was barred from playing competitive football by AIFF for a heart condition, but he has beaten all the odds and has made huge strides forward since then.

He started all three matches that India won this year and got his first goal for the country against Hong Kong in Kolkata. The 22-year-old has continued performing well in the ISL so far this year, having 2 assists in 11 games for the Gaurs. He is someone to look out for next year.

Sunil Chhetri:

Sunil Chhetri is an indispensable part of Indian football. The veteran striker was by far the best performer for India this year. He scored 4 goals with the national colours and continues to inspire the youth with his skillset and charisma. The 38-year-old still looks youthful, has immense energy and determination to be the best when he is representing his country. Chhetri, who is the highest goal-scorer for India with 84 goals, will be hoping to have a more purposeful outing in the Asian Cup in Qatar.

What Next for Indian Football Team:

India have a massive 2023 ahead. Participation in the 2023 Asian Cup means the Blue Tigers will be playing the continental tournament for the first time in consecutive editions. They finished as Runners-Up of the Asian Cup in 1964, while their last couple of participations ended in the group stages.

How to Move Forward in 2023:

2023 will definitely determine whether India have really progressed in the last couple of years. Coach Igor Stimac has his work cut out to deliver or the Asian Cup can be his last assignment at the Indian helm.