Yearender 2022- Chelseas three biggest wins in 2022

Chelsea have had a mixed season in 2022 with the London giants now welcoming an utterly different epoch. The Blues greeted a new owner Todd Boehly following the exit of Roman Abramovich.

The American businessman took charge in the summer and allowed the club to spend hefty fees on transfers. However, following some alarming results, the club got rid of Thomas Tuchel to replace him with former Brighton manager Graham Potter.

Following a Champions League win in 2020-21, expectations were much higher from the fans over the last season. However, Tuchel could barely manage the top four spot. This season, after a series of poor performances in the league as well as in Europe, Chelsea decided to sack the German manager to welcome the English tactician. Potter so far has done well with some notable wins and Chelsea now looks to be well-settled to finish the year on a good note.

In the process, over the course of the year, both Tuchel and Potter recorded some notable wins. However, most of the big margins win came under Thomas Tuchel.

As the year 2022 is inching toward the end, here we have looked at three such big wins where Chelsea made their mark-

1. Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield

Chelsea started the calendar year with a bang following a thumping win over the National League side. A strong Chelsea side flexed all their muscles of quality and depth to rout non-League side, Chesterfield. Timo Werner, Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen, and Hakim Ziyech all scored in the game. The win handed them a place in the semi-final.

Chelsea widened the gap to a top-four spot with a massive win over Burnley. The win saw Chelsea open up an eight-point cushion over fifth-placed West Ham. It was one of Chelsea's finest offensive displays last season where Recce James and Christian Pulisic were on the scoresheet while Kai Havertz recorded a brace.

3. Southampton 0-6 Chelsea

Chelsea answered in a style in this fixture following defeats against Real Madrid and Brentford. Thomas Tuchel's men registered their biggest win in this calendar year to stamp their authority in a top-four spot last season following braces from Mason Mount and Timo Werner plus strikes from Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz.