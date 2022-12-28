Yearender 2022- Four Major Controversies in Football in 2022

The ongoing calendar year 2022 will be a memorable one for football fans for the outstanding show in World Cup or the twist and turns in the Champions League for the club competition.

However, amidst all the footballing celebrations, there were also a fair number of controversies that raised a few eyebrows.

As the year 2022 is inching toward the end, here we have looked at four big controversies that shocked the world in 2021-

1. Human Rights Issue in World Cup

Since the selection of Qatar as the World Cup 2022 host in 2010, the tournament has been a center of controversy mostly related to human rights issues. The 'One Love’ armband was a part of the mountain of controversies surrounding the 2022 World Cup. Another most serious and sensitive allegation was regarding Qatar’s open violation of workers’ rights.

2. Mason Greenwood rape charges

Probably the most horrendous news of them all, the Manchester United attacker was accused of sexually assaulting and subjecting his girlfriend to domestic abuse. The incidents reportedly took place last year and the lady made things public only at the start of 2022. He since has been suspended by the club.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview

The Manchester United talisman released a shocking interview just ahead of the World Cup where he shredded the club and manager Ten Hag into pieces.

The Portuguese superstar found it hard to cement a place in the starting XI this term and was already involved in a controversy when he left the stadium against Tottenham before the game ends. The explosive interview saw the club terminating his current contract eventually.

4. Juventus' financial turmoil

In a shocking turn of events, the entire board of directors at Serie A giants Juventus resigned on November 28, 2022. The collective resignation came after the investigation into Juventus' financial accounts by Italian market regulator Consob and Italian prosecutors for possible incorrect accounting and market manipulation. Further inquiry is still going.