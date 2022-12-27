Yearender 2022- From Christian Eriksen to Antonio Rudiger, best free agent signings of 2022

Every year, clubs spend an absurd amount of money trying to improve their own teams. The current year 2022 was no different.

With record-breaking signings like Dusan Vlahovic in January to Juventus or Darwin Nunez and Antony to Liverpool, and Manchester United this summer respectively, 2022 handed us some of the biggest deals in football history.

But amidst the chaos of the hundreds of millions, a couple of deals smart deals also took place with clubs getting their desired targets without spending absolutely anything.

As the year comes closer to its conclusion, here we have looked at such four bargains who have signed on a free deal and performing well so far-

1. Christian Eriksen

The 30-year-old international from Denmark played for Brentford for the second part of the previous season on a six-months deal after making a comeback from his Euro 2020 mishap. He was one of the best players in the league for Brentford and the Bees offered him a new prolonged deal as well. However, Manchester United intervened, and Ten Hag signed his former player on a free deal on a three year contract. Since then he has been a lynchpin of the Dutch manager's midfield and is supplying a great presentation at Old Trafford.

2. Franck Kessie

The 25-year-old was signed on a free deal this summer for Barcelona, ending the tug-of-war of his transfer. Over the past three years, Kessie established himself as one of the best midfielders in Italy. In 2019, he permanently transferred from Atalanta to Milan, elevating his performance to a new level. He helped AC Milan win its first title in 11 seasons this year. Kessie has been drafted into the first team immediately.

3. Antonio Rudiger

The former Chelsea player was Carlo Ancelotti's first summer acquisition at Real Madrid this year. The German defender completed the switch on a free deal after rejecting the Blues’ efforts to tie him to a new deal. The 29-year-old arguably was Chelsea's best defender over the last couple of years and played a significant part in their Champions League win two seasons back. He is yet to nail a regular starting spot on the side however is showing improvement with each passing day.

4. Ivan Perisic

Tottenham secured a coup in bringing the 34-year-old to the Premier League from Inter on a free deal. The Croatian international bonded well with Antonio Conte at Inter where he helped them win the league together. Conte took the chance of getting his old player on a free deal this summer and it looks to have paid off already. Perisic has been a livewire for Spurs so far with him already managing four assists playing as a left-wing back.