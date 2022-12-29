Yearender 2022: Manchester Uniteds three biggest wins in the year

Bengaluru, December 29: Manchester United have had a topsy-turvy ride in 2022 with the club's on-field performance often marred with inconsistency.

United entered last season with much hope after finishing second in the league table. However, a dreadful run at the start of the season saw then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get the sack with Ralf Rangnick taking over on an interim basis.

However, despite some notable promise at the start in his tenure, the German could only guide United to 58 points, which helped them finish sixth in the Premier League. It was their poorest return since 1989-90.

Things have improved ever since Erik Ten Hag's appointment in the summer. The Dutch manager started the tenure with some startling defeat however the boat now seemed to have steadied with the Red Devils now actively challenging for a top-four spot.

Over the calendar year, both managers have recorded some memorable games for the red half of Manchester this season. With the year coming close to an end, here we have taken a look at three such fixtures where they recorded their biggest wins in 2022:

1. Manchester United 3-0 Brentford - 2nd May 2022

United produced a morale-boosting effort in their final home game of last season at Old Trafford with the Red Devils snatching a comfortable 3-0 win.

A brilliant opener from Bruno Fernandes was followed by a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane's first United goal led to the big win. It was Rangnick's biggest home win as well.

The win kept alive United's slim hopes of Champions League qualification till the next gameweek which eventually ended in misery.

2. Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest - 27th December 2022

United registered Ten Hag's biggest Premier League win so far this week as the Red Devils thrashed the relegation battlers thanks to heroics from Marcus Rashford.

The in-form England international scored one goal and set up another for Anthony Martial followed by a let goal from substitute Fred to end the tie comprehensively. The win now has put the side just one point below fourth-placed Tottenham who have played one game more.

3. Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

The Red Devils were at their destructive best when they hosted the Moldovan side at Old Trafford in the Europa league this season. The win handed the qualification for the Europa League knockout stage after goals from Diogo Dalot, Ronaldo and Rashford.