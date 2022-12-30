Yearender 2022: The three best right backs of 2022 including PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi

In modern football, the role of a full-back is extremely crucial to a team's success and failure.

Full-back is arguably the most demanding position in football as they are expected to contribute both defensive and offensively. Most top managers nowadays use full-backs to provide width while going forward with wingers staying tucked and operating as wide forwards.

In this article, we will take a look at the three best right-backs in the world in 2022.

Achraf Hakimi - PSG and Morocco

Achraf Hakimi has been a crucial player for a star-studded PSG side since his move from Inter Milan in 2021. The bombarding full-back impressed for Morocco as the Atlas Lions stunned everyone by reaching the semis of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has been impressive for PSG this season after helping the Parisian giants win the Ligue 1 title in his debut campaign.

Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United and England

Kieran Trippier has been phenomenal for Newcastle United since his January move to St. James' Park from Atletico Madrid. The Magpies have transformed from relegation battlers to top-four chasers in such a short span of time and Tripper's contribution behind that has been immense. The England international has been a creative source for Eddie Howe's side from the right flank and has been brilliant defensively as well. He is also a top-class free-kick taker and has shown that at the highest level.

