Yearender 2022: Three best centre backs of the year

Bengaluru, Dec 29: While we discuss the names of the best footballers on the planet, attackers more often than not come into the discussion automatically. Defenders are often overlooked but a strong defence is as much needed to win trophies as having a good attack, if not more.

Best centre-backs in 2022

In this article, we will take a look at the three best centre-backs in the world in the year 2022.

3. Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands/Liverpool

While Virgil van Dijk has often been criticised for his style of defending this season, there is no denying the fact that he is a master of the art when it comes to defending. The Netherlands skipper is truly a complete defender with everything a defender can dream of. He is big and strong and can be quite imposing even for the biggest of attackers. However, his style of play oozes class and technical brilliant rather than his physical superiority.

Van Dijk was a key reason why Liverpool chased for an unprecedented quadruple last season and why the Netherlands made it to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup with a pretty average squad. Van Dijk is seemingly not the player he used to be before his injury but he is still a defender to be reckoned with.

Advertisement

2. Ruben Dias - Portugal/Manchester City

Manchester City have been arguably the most consistent team in Europe in recent years and Ruben Dias is a key reason behind that. the Portugal international has been the leader of the Sky Blues' backline since his move to the Etihad from Benfica in 2020. He won the FWA Footballer of the Year, Manchester City Player of the Year, and Premier League Player of the Season in his debut campaign. Dias continues to impress on almost a weekly basis for Pep Guardiola's side and looks like a Sky Blues legend in the making.

1. David Alaba - Austria/Real Madrid

David Alaba, who once used to be among the best left-backs in the world, has transformed his game wonderfully and is one of the best centre-backs in world football right now. Real Madrid won both the La Liga and the Champions League last season and Alaba was a key figure behind that. The Austria international is one of the most complete and versatile footballers in the history of football and has proven to be a stead for Real Madrid since his move from Bayern Munich on a free transfer.