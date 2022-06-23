Commonwealth Games 2022: India announce 18-member women hockey team; Savita to lead, Rani misses

New Delhi, June 23: India on Thursday (June 23) named an 18-member women's hockey team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022), with star striker Rani Rampal left out yet again for failing to regain full fitness after an injury.

The India CWG team is very similar to the one taking part in the World Cup next month.

The side will be captained by goalkeeper Savita Punia while experienced defender Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy in the Birmingham CWG, to be held from July 28 to August 8.

The duo will also take the same roles in the World Cup, to be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Spain from July 1 to 17.

There are only three changes in the CWG squad from the World Cup team. Rajani Etimarpu was named in place of Bichu Devi Kharibam as number two goalkeeper while World Cup team member Sonika (midfielder) was left out from the CWG squad.

Forward Sangita Kumari, who was named as one of the replacement players for the World Cup, figured in the CWG team as a full member. India have been placed in pool A along with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana.

They will begin their campaign on July 29 against Ghana. Rani, who led the Indian women to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, was picked for the recent FIH Pro League matches in Belgium and Netherlands after recovering from a hamstring injury.

