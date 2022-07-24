Commonwealth Games 2022, Mens Hockey: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info


The Indian Men's Hockey Team left for England for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 and the mega event will be held in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. The Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Manpreet Singh, is placed in Pool B at the Commonwealth Games along with England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana.

The Indian Hockey Team will kick off their campaign against Ghana on July 31.

The ten teams participating in the tournament have been divided into two groups of five teams each. Every team will face the three other teams in their respective groups in single round-robin matches at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham.

The top two teams based on the group standings from both the groups will head to the semifinals, while third-placed teams will face each other in the fifth place classification match and the remaining two sides from each group will face each other in sixth place classification.

Team India have been grouped alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana in pool B, while defending champions Australia have been put in Pool A with New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Scotland.

The group stages will be held from July 29 to August 4, while the place classification and medal matches will take place from August 5 and August 7.

Australia have dominated the event by winning gold in all six editions while New Zealand have secured two silver medals and a bronze. England have won three bronze medals to their name while the Indian team has won two silvers in 2010 and 2014.

Pool A - Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Scotland

Pool B - India, England, Canada, Wales, Ghana

Here is a look at the India squad, schedule, groups, results, points table, telecast and live streaming information of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Men's Hockey event:

Indian Men's Squad for CWG 2022

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s Hockey Schedule & Results
DateFixtureGroupTime in ISTResult
July 30England vs GhanaB4:00 AM
July 30New Zealand vs ScotlandA4:00 AM
July 30South Africa vs PakistanB6:00 PM
July 30Canada vs WalesB6:30 PM
July 31New Zealand vs PakistanA6:00 PM
July 31Australia vs ScotlandA6:00 PM
July 31England vs WalesB11:00 PM
July 31India vs GhanaB11:00 PM
Aug 1Scotland vs South AfricaA11:00 PM
Aug 1England vs IndiaB11:00 PM
Aug 2Canada vs GhanaB4:00 AM
Aug 2New Zealand vs AustraliaA4:00 AM
Aug 3Canada vs IndiaB11:00 PM
Aug 3Wales vs GhanaB11:00 PM
Aug 4Pakistan vs ScotlandA4:00 AM
Aug 4South Africa vs AustraliaA4:00 AM
Aug 4India vs WalesB11:00 PM
Aug 4Canada vs EnglandA11:00 PM
Aug 5South Africa vs New ZealandB4:00 AM
Aug 5Australia vs PakistanA4:00 AM

Note: Start time and order of play is subject to change and will be updated once there is a change.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Group Points Table

Group A

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostDrawnGoalsPoints
1Australia000000
2New Zealand000000
3South Africa000000
4Pakistan000000
5Scotland000000

Group B

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostDrawnGoalsPoints
1India000000
2England000000
3Canada000000
4Wales000000
5Ghana000000

Goals -includes Goals For-Goals Against

Progression based on: 1) points; 2)wins; 3) goal difference; 4) goals scored; 5) head-to-head results

Top Two: Semifinals; Third Place Teams: Fifth Place Playoff; Fourth Place Teams: Seventh Place Playoff; Fifth Place Teams: Ninth Place Playoff

Commonwealth Games 2022 Classification and Medal Round Schedule & Results
DateFixtureTime in ISTResult
Aug 6Ninth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD6:00 PM
Aug 6Seventh Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD6:00 PM
Aug 7Semifinal 1: TBD vs TBD3:00 AM
Aug 7Semifinal 2: TBD vs TBD3:00 AM
Aug 8Fifth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD12:00 AM
Aug 8Bronze Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Loser vs Semifinal 2 Loser6:00 PM
Aug 8Gold Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner9:30 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s Hockey Telecast & Live Streaming

The broadcast rights of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in India has been acquired by Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and select matches will be shown live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX.

The live streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).

Published On July 24, 2022

