The Indian Men's Hockey Team left for England for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 and the mega event will be held in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. The Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Manpreet Singh, is placed in Pool B at the Commonwealth Games along with England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana.

The Indian Hockey Team will kick off their campaign against Ghana on July 31.

The ten teams participating in the tournament have been divided into two groups of five teams each. Every team will face the three other teams in their respective groups in single round-robin matches at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham.

The top two teams based on the group standings from both the groups will head to the semifinals, while third-placed teams will face each other in the fifth place classification match and the remaining two sides from each group will face each other in sixth place classification.

Team India have been grouped alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana in pool B, while defending champions Australia have been put in Pool A with New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Scotland.

The group stages will be held from July 29 to August 4, while the place classification and medal matches will take place from August 5 and August 7.

Australia have dominated the event by winning gold in all six editions while New Zealand have secured two silver medals and a bronze. England have won three bronze medals to their name while the Indian team has won two silvers in 2010 and 2014.

Pool A - Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Scotland

Pool B - India, England, Canada, Wales, Ghana

Here is a look at the India squad, schedule, groups, results, points table, telecast and live streaming information of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Men's Hockey event:

