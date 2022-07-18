The Women's Hockey tournament of Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 29 to August 7 at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham, England.

Ten teams including India will be split into two groups of five teams each with the team facing the three other teams in their respective groups in single round-robin matches.

After group stage is completed, top two based on the standings from both the groups will head to semifinals, while third placed teams will face each other in fifth place classification match and the remaining two sides from each group will face each other in place classification.

The group stages will be held from July 29 to August 4, while the place classification and medal matches will take place from August 5 and August 7.

As for groups, India have been drawn along with hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana in Group A, while 2018 gold medallists New Zealand have been paired alongside Australia, South Africa, Scotland and Kenya.

With Rani Rampal yet to return to fitness, goalkeeper Savita, who led the team in the recently concluded World Cup, will continue to captain the Indian squad, while defender Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy.

Here is a look at the India squad, schedule, groups, results, points table, telecast and live streaming information of Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Hockey event: