Commonwealth Games 2022, Women’s Hockey: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info


The Women's Hockey tournament of Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 29 to August 7 at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham, England.

Ten teams including India will be split into two groups of five teams each with the team facing the three other teams in their respective groups in single round-robin matches.

After group stage is completed, top two based on the standings from both the groups will head to semifinals, while third placed teams will face each other in fifth place classification match and the remaining two sides from each group will face each other in place classification.

The group stages will be held from July 29 to August 4, while the place classification and medal matches will take place from August 5 and August 7.

As for groups, India have been drawn along with hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana in Group A, while 2018 gold medallists New Zealand have been paired alongside Australia, South Africa, Scotland and Kenya.

With Rani Rampal yet to return to fitness, goalkeeper Savita, who led the team in the recently concluded World Cup, will continue to captain the Indian squad, while defender Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy.

Here is a look at the India squad, schedule, groups, results, points table, telecast and live streaming information of Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Hockey event:

Indian Women's Squad for CWG 2022

Goalkeepers: Savita (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari

Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Hockey Schedule & Results
DateFixtureGroupTime in ISTResult
July 29New Zealand vs KenyaB1:30 PM
July 29South Africa vs ScotlandB1:30 PM
July 29India vs GhanaA6:30 PM
July 29Canada vs WalesA6:30 PM
July 30Australia vs KenyaB6:30 PM
July 30England vs GhanaA6:30 PM
July 30India vs WalesA11:30 PM
July 30New Zealand vs ScotlandB11:30 PM
July 31Canada vs EnglandA11:30 PM
July 31South Africa vs AustraliaB11:30 PM
August 1Wales vs GhanaA1:30 PM
August 1Scotland vs KenyaB1:30 PM
August 2Ghana vs CanadaA1:30 PM
August 2New Zealand vs AustraliaB1:30 PM
August 2India vs EnglandA6:30 PM
August 2Kenya vs South AfricaB6:30 PM
August 3Australia vs ScotlandB1:30 PM
August 3Canada vs IndiaA1:30 PM
August 4South Africa vs New ZealandB1:30 PM
August 4England vs WalesA1:30 PM

Note: Start time and order of play is subject to change and will be updated once there is a change.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Group Points Table

Group A

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostDrawnGoalsPoints
1England000000
2India000000
3Canada000000
4Wales000000
5Ghana000000

Group B

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostDrawnGoalsPoints
1Australia000000
2New Zealand000000
3South Africa000000
4Scotland000000
5Kenya000000

Goals -includes Goals For-Goals Against

Progression based on: 1) points; 2)wins; 3) goal difference; 4) goals scored; 5) head-to-head results

Top Two: Semifinals; Third Place Teams: Fifth Place Playoff; Fourth Place Teams: Seventh Place Playoff; Fifth Place Teams: Ninth Place Playoff

Commonwealth Games 2022 Classification and Medal Round Schedule & Results
DateFixtureTime in ISTResult
August 5Ninth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD1:30 PM
August 5Seventh Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD1:30 PM
August 5Semifinal 1: TBD vs TBD10:30 PM
August 5Semifinal 2: TBD vs TBD10:30 PM
August 7Fifth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD1:30 PM
August 7Bronze Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Loser vs Semifinal 2 Loser1:30 PM
August 7Gold Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner10:30 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Hockey Telecast & Live Streaming

The broadcast rights of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in India has been acquired by Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and select matches will be shown live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX.

The live streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).

Published On July 18, 2022

