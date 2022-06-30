CWG 2022: Covid-19 hits India mens hockey team; 5 members test positive, in isolation

Bengaluru, June 30: The India men's hockey team's preparation camp for the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) was on Thursday (June 30) hit by a COVID-19 outbreak as five members, including striker Gurjant Singh and head coach Graham Reid, have tested positive for the virus and placed under isolation.

The RT-PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday morning (June 29). The infected are suffering from mild symptoms.

"Two players and three members of the Support Staff of the Indian Men's Hockey team, currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games 2022 have tested positive for Covid-19," Hockey India said in the media release without naming anyone.

However, a team source told PTI," Gurjant and Graham Reid have contracted the infection. The video analyst of side has also tested positive."

