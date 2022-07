CWG 2022: Hockey: India vs Ghana: Resounding win against Ghana will provide perfect start: Captain Savita

Birmingham, July 28: The Indian women's hockey team is all set to kick-off their Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham against Ghana in their first game in Pool A on Friday (July 29).

The Indian women's hockey team finished fourth in the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games; however, the current squad is eager to do better this time around.

Speaking during the virtual press conference on the eve of India's campaign opener against Ghana, Indian women's hockey team captain, Savita, said, "The whole squad is eagerly waiting to kickstart our campaign in Birmingham, as we want to make this Commonwealth Games special. We were disappointed with our performance in the last edition of the tournament, but this time around we will definitely look to do better.

The captain also added, "We are confident about our chances to clinch a Medal and a resounding win against Ghana will provide the perfect start to our 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign."

The only other time the Indian Women's Hockey team has faced Ghana was in the World League Round 2 back in 2014-15 that was held in India, which saw the Indian Women's Hockey team defeat Ghana 13-0.

Vice-Captain Deep Grace Ekka also opened up about their match against Ghana. "Our preparations have been fantastic for the game against Ghana, our flawless record against them will serve as a great confidence booster for the squad ahead of the match. We will look to outplay Ghana from the first whistle to make sure we can beat them as convincingly as we did last time," said Ekka.

Ekka also opened up about their game plan. "We will look to move the ball quickly so that we can penetrate the Ghanian defence. For the last couple of years, we have been playing an aggressive style and we would look to continue in the same fashion."

Ekka further added, "Our squad has some amazing young players, and I am always looking to help them out. I always advise them to play a simple game so that they avoid unnecessary pressure, as it was the best advice I got as a young player and I think this will be crucial for us at the Commonwealth Games."

The Pool A match between India Women's Hockey Team vs Ghana will be played on Friday (July 29) at 18:30 hrs IST. The matches will be telecast live on the Sony Network.

Source: Hockey India