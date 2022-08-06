CWG 2022: Indian Womens Hockey Team go down 0-3 in the shootout to Australia in Semi-Final

Birmingham, Aug 5: The Indian Women's Team suffered a major heartbreak after Australia edged past India 3-0 in the shootout to snatch a victory in the Semi-Final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (August 5).

Savita-led Indian Team fought valiantly in the regulation time which ended in 1-1 but missed out on converting their attempts in the shootout. Ambrosia Malone, Amy Lawton and Kaitlin Nobbs scored goals for Australia in the shootout.

Rebecca Greiner (10') scored the solitary goal for Australia while Vandana Katariya (49') was the lone scorer from the Indian side.

The Australian team started the game with a high pace and aggression while the Indians kept their calm as they looked to create opportunities early on. Australia's strategy paid off as they came close to scoring an early goal through a deflection but Savita made an outstanding save. After an incident and injury scare in the middle of the field, Australia were awarded a free kick, but India successfully blocked it.

Navneet Kaur won a penalty corner for India shortly after, but nothing came of it. Following that, Australia stepped up its offensive, which was rewarded when Rebecca Greiner scored a tap-in goal in the 10th minute to give them the lead. Australia had another opportunity to double their lead, but Monika's outstanding defence prevented it. In the last minutes of the first quarter, India earned a free hit and a penalty corner, but it was not enough to level the contest.

