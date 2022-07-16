CWG 2022: Lalremsiami believes that the India womens hockey team has learnt lessons from its disappointing Wo

New Delhi, July 16: Young forward Lalremsiami believes that the India women's hockey team has learnt lessons from its disappointing World Cup campaign and is looking to start afresh in the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.

Indian women's team finished a poor ninth in the World Cup 2022 earlier this month.

”We are disappointed with the outcome. I think we could have done better, but at the end, you need to accept, move on and focus on the positive learnings from the campaign. We will work on the mistakes and start afresh for the Commonwealth Games," said Lalremsiami, who featured in all the six World Cup matches.

India finished ninth at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup.

They registered two draws against England (1-1) and China (1-1) respectively and lost 3-4 to New Zealand in the pool stage.

They then suffered a 0-1 loss to Spain in crossover and missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinal stage.

However, India defeated Canada 1-1 (3-2 SO) and Japan 3-1 to finish ninth. The 22-year-old, who scored a goal against New Zealand, said things did not go as per planned in the World Cup.

“Personally, I could have created more goal-scoring opportunities; I could have converted more goals. It didn't go as planned, but many learnings were involved.

“As I said, we are just taking the positives from the campaign, learning from our mistakes and improving our game," she added.

According to the young forward, the side did an introspection on its performance in the tournament and is now focussed on working on all the aspects of the game before heading to the big event.

"We have been in Europe for more than a month and there is still a long way to go. It's a long tour and it's really important that we stay in the moment and take one step at a time," Lalremsiami concluded.

India begins their CWG campaign against Ghana on July 29.