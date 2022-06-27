Exciting days await hockey fans with just 200 Days to go for Mens World Cup in Odisha

New Delhi, June 27: With just 200 days to go for the prestigious Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, which will be held across two venues in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, there is a lot of excitement among hockey fans around the globe.

The fans will arrive in the hockey-loving state of Odisha to witness 16 best teams vie for honours in the marquee tournament in international hockey calendar, which is slated to begin on January 13, 2023.

This is the second time Odisha, under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, is hosting the prestigious quadrennial hockey tournament making it the only state to host back-to-back FIH Hockey Men's World Cup.

The iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar hosted the previous edition of the World Cup which was lauded world-over for its exceptional infrastructure and Hockey India's immaculate execution of the event as hosts

This time the coveted event will also be held in the heart of Odisha's hockey belt - Rourkela, a region famous for its hockey prowess having produced numerous international hockey players.

With the largest hockey stadium in the country being built in the steel city of Rourkela, the people of the region are eagerly awaiting to see world's best players in action during the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Manpreet Singh, who has been named the Captain for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, reflected on the team's excitement of playing yet another World Cup in front of home crowd.

"Mere words can't express the team's excitement of playing yet another World Cup in Odisha. This time, with Rourkela also hosting matches, we are all eager to experience the region's hockey craze," Manpreet said in Hockey India release.

"Our compatriots in the team who are from Odisha have spoken endlessly about the love people have for hockey in this region which makes us all the more eager to play there."

The Indian men's captain was also thankful to the chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik for his continued support for the sport.

"We are ever so grateful to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik who with his continued support for the sport has helped us achieve great laurels for the country," Manpreet added.

"Under his leadership, we have been provided with world's best hockey infrastructure to compete and with infrastructure work nearing completion in Rourkela, we are all waiting to play in the new facility."

"By hosting the event in India again, we are provided with yet another opportunity to fight for the prestigious World Cup Title and the team is heading in the right direction," Manpreet Singh further added.

Source: Hockey India Release