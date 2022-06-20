FIH Hockey Pro League: Indian eves look to end their debut campaign on a high against USA

Rotterdam, June 20: The Indian Women's Hockey Team will be looking to end their debut FIH Hockey Pro League campaign on a high note when they take on the USA in their last double-header matches on June 21 and 22 in Rotterdam.

The Indian team led by Savita registered a 2-2 (2-1 SO) shootout win and a narrow 2-3 loss in their previous Pro League matches against the current Champions Argentina on weekend. They are currently placed at the third position in the league table with 24 points in 12 matches.

Speaking ahead of the two-legged tie against the USA, Savita said, "For us, the most important thing is that we could execute our plans and put up an improved performance on weekend against Argentina. However, we could have done better, but I feel these matches are confidence booster for us ahead of the World Cup."

"There is still room for improvement for us and we look forward to plugging the loopholes in the matches against the USA. We've gained good momentum and hopefully, we will finish our debut Pro League campaign with good results," she added.

Meanwhile, Vice-Captain Depp Grace Ekka stated, "The matches were really tough against Argentina, but we are glad that we stuck to the plans and did really well against a strong team. We are looking forward to the last set of matches of our memorable Pro League campaign. We are confident of getting positive results against the USA."

With the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 just around the corner, Savita said that the team is shaping up really well for the marquee event.

"We are glad that we have got a good opportunity of playing in Europe just a few days ahead of the World Cup, so the build-up towards the big event has been really great. The team is shaping up really well for the World Cup," the Indian Captain concluded.

The double-header between Indian Women's Hockey Team vs the USA will be played on June 21 and June 22 at 8 PM IST. The matches will be telecast Live on Star Sports First and Disney+ Hotstar.