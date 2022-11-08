Would love to see India do well in Hockey World Cup 2023, says former Australia forward Glenn Turner

New Delhi, Nov 8: As the clock ticks closer to the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023, with less than 100 days to go, Hockey India launches Favourite World Cup Memory which will bring hockey fans unknown facts, fun anecdotes and special moments for hockey stars around the world who have achieved the pinnacle at this prestigious event in the previous years.

Our series picks up with a two-time World Champion Glenn Turner, who was a mainstay in the triumphant Australian side of the 2010s.

Having won back-to-back World Cups - 2010 in India and 2014 in the Netherlands, a Gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and the Bronze medal at London 2012 Olympics, the former Aussie forward spoke fondly about the Kookaburras' dominance during his time.

"It was a surreal experience because the time when I came into the team, we were nearly winning everything. I was lucky to come into a team that was full of superstars. We had built a culture of winning. But it all started at training sessions because it was so hard to make the team. Not the games or the World Cups, the hardest part was to get a spot on that side. It was pretty cut-throat because only the best can make the top teams. But, it was a good ride," said Turner, who made his international debut in 2009.

Turner played a vital role in Australia's 2010 World Cup win, having scored as many as six goals in seven matches. "As I mentioned, I was new, so it was a bit of riding a wave for me, coming in and working hard to get my spot. I guess it all just went pretty quickly," he stated.

The Kookaburras started their 2010 World Cup campaign with a 2-3 loss against England but went on to win all the remaining pool games against the hosts India (5-2), South Africa (12-0), Spain (2-0) and Pakistan (2-1).

"I remember a couple of things about that World Cup. We lost the first game to England and we were in a do-or-die situation because there used to be Semi-Finals back then. We started winning and I think we won a lot of games with close margins," the 38-year-old Turner recalled.

He further added, "I remember getting in trouble with Coach Ric Charlesworth after that game against Pakistan because maybe I was protecting my body a little or something. I did not play well in that game and he let me know about it quite frankly after the game."