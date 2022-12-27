Hockey India partners with Limca Sportz for Hockey World Cup 2023

Hockey India, today, announced its partnership with Limca Sportz as an official beverage partner for FIH Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

It will be taking place in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29 in 2023.

As part of the engagement, Limca Sportz, a product of The Coca-Cola Company will be supplying all Coca-Cola beverages to all the players, staff members, coaches, dignitaries, officials, VIPs, etc, across both venues during the course of the tournament.

About Limca Sportz:

Limca Sportz, a low-sugar beverage, was launched by Coca-Cola India Private Limited as a hydration-based sports product in 2022. The glucose and electrolyte-based beverage contain essential minerals that will help the players in rapid fluid intake amid a hectic tournament. Being a water-based beverage, it helps in faster rehydration in individuals engaging in intense physical activities.