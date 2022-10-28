Hockey World Cup: 1975 WC Winner VJ Philips takes walk down memory lane

New Delhi, Oct. 28: With less than 100 days to go for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023, the anticipation to witness the world's best hockey players at one of the world's most preferred hockey destinations - Odisha, is only increasing by each passing day.

While the Indian team carries out their preparations to end the medal drought in the prestigious event, it's time for the hockey fans to relive the memories from India's historic World Cup campaigns through Hockey India's Flashback Series - World Cup Special.

Through these Series of articles leading up to the marquee event in Odisha, we will bring you thoughts, anecdotes and trivia from Indian Hockey Legends who ruled the world with their wizardry and panache.

Winner of the Silver Medal in the 1973 World Cup held in Amsterdam in Netherlands, and the Gold Medal in the 1975 World Cup held at Kuala Lumpur, the legendary VJ Philips recalls his memories from the years gone by.

In the 1970s, India was one of the powerhouses of field hockey, and one of the mainstays in the team VJ Philips recalls that the team was a very strong unit and there was very healthy competition for places.

Philips, who scored some very crucial goals in the 1975 World Cup, including a brace to kick start the campaign with a win against England, recalled studying opposition teams with great focus and working as close-knit group to achieve their goal.

"Before and after our match, the Coaches and Captain would discuss with the players about the mistakes and how to rectify it. The Coaches would go watch the games of our opponents and make note of their weaknesses. And even our substitutes on the bench, would tell us about our mistakes," he said.

Speaking further about the victorious campaign, Philips, who won Bronze in the 1972 Munich Olympics, said one of the highlights from the yesteryears was playing a world-class Pakistan team, especially since both sides knew each other quite well.

"Playing against Pakistan was a very good experience. All of them were world-class players. We had a very good forward line with players like Harcharan Singh, Ashok Kumar BP Govinda and myself. They had also analysed our game, but we knew we would have run a lot and we had built that stamina and that helped us majorly in winning against them. It was not easy to beat Pakistan."

Ask the former attacker which out of three World Cups was his favourite, pat comes the reply, "1975. We had a very good side."

Terming the 1975 World Cup win in Kuala Lumpur as a milestone moment for Indian hockey, Philips further added, "In 1973 also we had an excellent team. And the German Coach at that time said, give me this Indian team and I will win all the trophies possible. It was one of our fittest sides."

Philips comes from a family of hockey players as both his brothers wore the India colours and won some of the biggest prizes in the game. "We have all the medals in our house, Olympics, Asian Games, World Cup and Commonwealth Games. We have contributed for the country and we are very happy that we could do that."