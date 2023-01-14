Hockey World Cup 2023: Belgium blank Korea 5-0, Germany thrash Japan 3-0 in Pool B encounters

Bhubaneswar, Jan 14: In the first Pool B games, defending champions Belgium started their campaign in the Hockey World Cup 2023 with a massive 5-0 win over Korea while two-time champions Germany thrashed Japan 3-0 here at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday (January 14).

Belgium ease past Korea after tough start

The contest promised to be a thriller with the Olympic and World Champion European side going head-to-head against Korea, who were in brilliant form during the FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup that took place in December 2022.

Korea gave a great account of themselves in the first half, going toe to toe with Belgium in attack while also keeping the Belgian attack at bay to go into the half at 0-0.

Belgium scored in the first minute of the second half with Alexander Hendrickx burying his third penalty corner attempt of the day. The first goal opened the floodgates for Belgium and they tacked on 4 more goals in the final 16 minutes of the game to earn a comfortable win.

Victor Wegnez was awarded the player of the match and said: "It was a great team effort. I collect the player of the match, but it's a team game and we played really well as a team to get this win, which we are very happy with."

Advertisement

Germany maintain clean sheet with big win over Japan

The match between Germany and Japan followed a similar pattern to the game that preceded it as the first half saw Japan frustrate the 2-time champions and match them step for step.