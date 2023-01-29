Hockey World Cup 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Stats And Final Standings

Bhubaneswar, January 29: Germany defeat holders Belgium 5-4 in the shootout after 3-3 draw in regulation time to lift their third Men's Hockey World Cup title on Sunday (January 29) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Germany came from behind to lead Belgium 3-2 heading into the closing minutes of the match, but the holders equallised in the 58th minute to take the Hockey World Cup 2023 final to a shootout.

Belgium took a two-goal lead heading into second quarter thanks to goals from Florent Van Aubel (9th minute) and Tanguy Cosyns (10th minute). Germany pulled one back at the stroke of half time via a penalty corner from Niklas Wellen (28th minute).

The Germans equalled the score in the third quarter via another penalty corner, this time from Gonzalo Peillat (40th minute) and seven minutes later took the lead through Mats Grambusch field goal. However, Tom Boon levelled the score for Belgians in the 58th minute to force a shootout.

In the shootout, Van Aubel, Cosyns and Antone Kina converted their opportunities for Belgium, but Arthur de Sloover and Victor Wegnez missed their efforts.

For Germany, Hannes Muller, Thies Prinz and Wellen scored, but Grambusch and Marco Miltkau missed their chance to force a sudden death, in which Germany converted both their chances, while Belgium missed one of their chances to lose the final.

Meanwhile, Player of the match Thierry Brinkman scored a brace as Netherlands defeated Australia 3-1 in the bronze medal match earlier on Sunday (January 29).

Australia opened the scoring via a Jeremy Hayward penalty corner in the 12th minute, but Dutch drew level through a penalty corner of their own from Jip Janssen in 32nd minute before Brinkman increased the advantage in the 34th and 39th minute.

The third place playoff result meant, the three-time champions Netherlands finished a men's World Cup in the third place for the third time, while Australia, who are also three-time champions, finished fourth for the second time.

India, the hosts of the tournament, who lost in crossovers to New Zealand, finished joint ninth place with Argentina after overcoming Japan and South Africa in 9th to 12th classification matches. England, Spain, New Zealand and Korea occupied the top eight spots.

Now, let's take a look at the Hockey World Cup 2023 Award Winners, Stats, Records and Final Standings: