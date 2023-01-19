Hockey World Cup 2023: How Will India Qualify for Quarter Finals after win against Wales

Bhubaneswar, Jan 19: India national hockey team continued their unbeaten streak in the Hockey World Cup 2023 with an emphatic 4-2 win over Wales on Thursday (January 19) here at Kalinga Stadium.

Harmanpreet Singh-led side, however, failed to finish at the top of the standings in Pool D and it was also the first match where they've conceded goals.

Shamsher Singh (21'), Akashdeep Singh (32' and 45') and Harmanpreet Singh (59') were the goalscorers for India in the game. Shamsher and Harmanpreet converted the penalty corners while Askashdeep's brace were both field goals.

The match remained goalless at end of the first quarter as no team could manage to breach the other's defences.

After England defeated Spain 4-0, India needed to win the match by a margin of 8 goals or higher to top the team standings in Pool D after the league stage.

Shamsher converted the penalty corner for India in the 21st minute and gave his team a 1-0 lead and something for the crowd to cheer.

At the halfway stage the home team was 1-0 and Akashdeep's stunning field goal extended the lead for the Indians to 2-0 in the 32nd minute of play.

The Wales forwards were trying to penetrate into India's circle and were rewarded for their persistence in the 42nd minute when Gareth Furlong converted the penalty corner chance for his team. Two minutes later, Jacob Draper converted another penalty corner for Wales and equalised for his team.

Advertisement

The crowd at Kalinga Stadium was also left stunned momentarily as Team India had conceded a couple of goals within a blink of an eye. The third quarter turned out to be an intriguing one as three goals were scored.

However, in the fourth quarter, the hosts once again gathered themselves up and Akashdeep's second goal of the evening brought India in lead again. It was the second field goal.

Later, in the 59th minute, captain Harmanpreet - the drag flick specialist - also converted a penalty corner and ensured his team won by a margin of two goals. It was also Harmanpreet's first successful conversion. Seconds later, the last hooter was finally sounded and India clinched the game 4-2.

How will India qualify for HWC 2023 Quarter Final?

They will now face New Zealand in the next game which is a crossover game and the winner of that game will progress to the quarter-final.

India - who finished second in Pool D - will now face New Zealand - who finished third in Pool C.

When will India vs New Zealand match be held?

Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on New Zealand on Sunday (January 22) in the crossover game at Kalinga Stadium. The match will begin at 7 PM (IST)