Hockey World Cup 2023: India bow out after shock defeat against New Zealand

India's journey in the FIH Hockey World Cup has ended after a shock defeat at the hands of New Zealand on Sunday (January 22).

The home team crashed out of the World Cup after losing 4-5 via penalty shootout to lower-ranked New Zealand following a 3-3 stalemate after regulation time in a crossover match.

India, ranked sixth in the world, produced a below-par performance, allowing New Zealand to claw back into the match after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half.

India scored through Lalit Upadhyay (17th minute), Sukhjeet Singh (24th) and Varun Kumar (40th). New Zealand replied through Sam Lane (28th) and two penalty-corner conversions by Kane Russell (43rd) and Sean Findlay (49th).

India Fai in the Shootout:

In the shootout, Shamsher Singh and Sukhjeet Singh both missed their shots in the sudden death. India skipper Harmanpreet Singh also failed to convert his chance in the second time as India bowed out of the tournament after a 4-5 defeat.

New Zealand will now take on reigning world champions Belgium in the quarterfinals.