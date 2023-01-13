Hockey World Cup 2023 Live: Group A and Group D matches set to open tournament

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 gets underway in Odisha across two different cities with four fixtures in the group stages on Friday (January 13) as 16 teams battle for the coveted title.

Among the 16 teams set to compete in the tournament, five will be former champions and one will be playing in their maiden World Cup. However, the record four-time champions Pakistan have not qualified for the 15th edition of the Hockey World Cup.

The fourth edition of the men's show-piece event hosted by India will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the bigger Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The tournament will feature a total of 44 matches - 24 group stage matches and the remaining 20 will be the knockout rounds and the 9-16th classification round.

The group stage will see 16 teams divided into 4 groups of 4 with each team facing the remaining teams on their respective teams in single round-robin format with the winner of each group at the end of the group phase earning a direct entry into the quarterfinal.

While the fourth-placed team of every group head into the 9-16th classification, the second and third-placed team from each group will battle in crossovers to decide the other four quarterfinalists.

Hockey World Cup 2023 Groups

Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Group C: Netherlands, Chile, New Zealand, Malaysia

Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales

The group stage, which starts on January 13, will go on for a week till January 20. The tournament will then continue with crossover matches after a day's break on January 22 and January 23 followed by the quarterfinals on January 24 and January 25.

The 9-16th place classification matches will take place on January 26, while the semifinals will be held on January 27 followed by a day's break and then the final on January 29.

