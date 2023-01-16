Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia and Netherlands win respective Pool C matches, Chile in deep trouble

An enthralling day at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela saw the Netherlands go top of the Pool C with a clinical win over New Zealand.

Malaysia earlier also registered a fantastic victory over Chile to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

9 goals were scored across the two matches as the Dutch look the favourites to qualify as Pool winners.

Malaysia overcome Chile challenge with a comeback win:

In the first game of the day, it was Malaysia who registered a famous victory over Chile with a spirited win. The Asian side came back from behind twice to register a 3-2 win over their South American counterparts.

Juan Amoroso had given Chile the lead in the 19th minute, while Rahim Razie equalised from a Penalty Shot. But Martin Rodriguez's fantastic swivelling of the stick restored the lead for Chile at the break. But a fantastic third quarter turned the tide in Malaysia's favour. Ashran Hamsani equalized for the Asian side, and Norsyafiq Sumantri completed the comeback a minute later to give them the lead. They held on the entire 4th quarter to come out with all three points.

The Netherlands blow away New Zealand:

In the second match of Pool C, the Netherlands dominated and blew away New Zealand 4-0 to occupy the top spot. The Dutch started the match in blistering fashion as Thierry Brinkman scored within 2 minutes. Brinkman doubled the lead in the 12th minute, and it was further enhanced by Koen Bijen to give the Dutch a 3-0 lead at the break.

Tjep Hoedemakers then came in to slot another fantastic goal for them as the match ended 4-0 in Netherlands' favour. The dominant display from the Dutch means they are the favourites now to qualify as the winners of Pool C.

Hockey World Cup Pool C Next Fixtures:

Chile are yet to get a point in the group and will have a daunting task in the next match as they face the rampant Netherlands. Malaysia and New Zealand will lock horns and the winner will qualify for the knockouts.