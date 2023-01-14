Hockey World Cup 2023: Netherlands, New Zealand make winning start in Pool C

Netherlands and New Zealand made a winning start to their Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign on Saturday (January 14) in their respective Pool C fixtures.

Three-time champions Netherlands began their campaign in style, outplaying Malaysia 3-0 while New Zealand defeated Chile 3-1 to get the points on the board.

New Zealand overcome debutant Chile 3-1:

In the opening match of the day, Sam Hiha (11th, 18th minutes) scored a brace in the opening two quarters, while Sam Lane opened the account for the Black Sticks with another field strike in the ninth minute. Chile's lone goal came from the stick of Ignacio Contardo in the 49th minute. Chile, the debutants of the Hockey World Cup, did well in patches but couldn't avoid a defeat.