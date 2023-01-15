Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool D: India-England play out goalless draw; Spain thump Wales 5-1

Rourkela, January 15: India and England played out a thrilling goalless draw after Spain rout Wales 5-1 in Pool D of the Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday (January 15).

There was hardly anything to separate between the world no.5 India and sixth-ranked England as both the teams failed to break the deadlock after 60 minutes of intense battle.

The draw, however, ensured the top spot for England in Pool D for the timebeing on account of a better goal difference than India.

Both India and England made a winning start to their campaigns. While England thrashed Wales 5-0, India defeated Spain 2-0 in their tournament opener.

Earlier on Sunday (January 15), Marc Reyna and Marc Miralles struck a brace each as Spain outplayed Wales to register their first win in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup.

Reyna sounded the board in the 16th and 38th minutes from field efforts, while Miralles scored in the 32nd and 56th minutes. Skipper Alvaro Iglesias (22nd) was the other goal getter for the winners.

Wales' lone goal was scored by James Carson in the 52nd minute. While Spain recorded their first win in the tournament, it was Wales' second loss on the trot.

Next up in Pool D, India will take on Wales, the lowest ranked side in the pool, in their final group match on January 19 in Bhubaneswar, while England will up against Spain on the same day at the same venue.