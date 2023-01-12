Hockey World Cup Goals: Top Indian Goal-scorers And Top Goal-scores Overall in Every Edition of HWC

The Hockey World Cup has been held since 1971 with up to 26 nations battling for the coveted trophy and only six of them have been successful in their quest.

The teams success mainly depends on the goals scored and the 14 editions so far has seen a total of 2433 goals been scored in 605 matches with scoring rate at an average of 4 per match.

The main contributors of the goals in the show-piece event have been the three of the most successful teams in the competition - Australia, Pakistan and Netherlands. India too feature in the top five and so do Spain.

Pakistan's Tanvir Ahmad Dar was the top scorer at the first men's hockey world cup held in 1971 in Barcelona, Spain, where India's Rajwinder Singh finished top-scorer for the country with three goals.

The first time a player scored 10 or more goals at a single edition and finished top-scorer was in 1978 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Dutchman Paul Litjens topped the chart with 15 goals.

Rajinder Singh became the first and only Indian to score 10 or more goals and finish as the top goal-scorer in a Hockey World Cup in 1982.

Since the 1978 edition, eight other players, who finished as top-scorer, have scored 10 or more goals. However, Netherlands' Litjens' tally still remains the highest-ever by a player at a single edition.

The next best is by India's Rajinder Singh (12) in 1982 and Australia's Jay Stacy (12) in 1998. Netherlands' Taeke Taekema is the only player to have finished as the top scorer at two editions.

Now, let's take a look at some of the goals records in the Hockey World Cup: