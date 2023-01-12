Hockey World Cup Goals: Top Indian Goal-scorers And Top Goal-scores Overall in Every Edition of HWC


Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Alexander Hendrickx were among top scorers in Hockey World Cup 2018

The Hockey World Cup has been held since 1971 with up to 26 nations battling for the coveted trophy and only six of them have been successful in their quest.

The teams success mainly depends on the goals scored and the 14 editions so far has seen a total of 2433 goals been scored in 605 matches with scoring rate at an average of 4 per match.

The main contributors of the goals in the show-piece event have been the three of the most successful teams in the competition - Australia, Pakistan and Netherlands. India too feature in the top five and so do Spain.

Pakistan's Tanvir Ahmad Dar was the top scorer at the first men's hockey world cup held in 1971 in Barcelona, Spain, where India's Rajwinder Singh finished top-scorer for the country with three goals.

The first time a player scored 10 or more goals at a single edition and finished top-scorer was in 1978 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Dutchman Paul Litjens topped the chart with 15 goals.

Rajinder Singh became the first and only Indian to score 10 or more goals and finish as the top goal-scorer in a Hockey World Cup in 1982.

Since the 1978 edition, eight other players, who finished as top-scorer, have scored 10 or more goals. However, Netherlands' Litjens' tally still remains the highest-ever by a player at a single edition.

The next best is by India's Rajinder Singh (12) in 1982 and Australia's Jay Stacy (12) in 1998. Netherlands' Taeke Taekema is the only player to have finished as the top scorer at two editions.

Now, let's take a look at some of the goals records in the Hockey World Cup:

Top Five Goal-scoring Nations in Hockey World Cup

1. Australia - 305 goals in 92 matches

2. Netherlands - 267 goals in 100 matches

3. Pakistan - 235 goals in 89 matches

4. India - 199 goals in 95 matches

5. Spain - 176 goals in 94 matches

Most Goals in every edition of Hockey World Cup
EditionTop Goal-scorerCountryGoals
2018Blake GoversAustralia7
2018Alexander HendrickxBelgium7
2014Gonzalo PeillatArgentina10
2010Luke DoernerAustralia8
2010Taeke TaekemaNetherlands8
2006Taeke TaekemaNetherlands11
2002Jorge LombiArgentina10
2002Sohail AbbasPakistan10
1998Jay StacyAustralia12
1994Taco van den HonertNetherlands10
1990Ignacio EscudeSpain10
1986Ric CharlesworthAustralia7
1982Rajinder SinghIndia12
1978Paul LitjensNetherlands15
1975Manzoorul HassanPakistan7
1975Stefan OtulakowskiPoland7
1973Ties KruizeNetherlands9
1971Tanvir Ahmad DarPakistan8
Top Indian goal-scores in every edition of Hockey World Cup
EditionTop Indian Goal-scorer(s)Goals
2018Simranjeet Singh & Lalit Kumar Upadhyay4
2014Akashdeep Singh5
2010Sandeep Singh4
2006Shivendra Singh4
2002Baljit Singh, Daljit Singh & Deepak Thakur4
1998Mukesh Kumar4
1994Mukesh Kumar3
1990Sebastian Jude Felix & Jagbir Singh3
1986Mohammed Shahid & Mohinder Pal Singh2
1982Rajinder Singh12
1978Victor J Philips3
1975Mohinder Singh4
1973Surjit Singh Randhawa6
1971Rajwinder Singh3

Published On January 12, 2023

