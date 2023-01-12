Hockey World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Place Teams From 1971 To 2018


Advertisement

Belgium won the Hockey World Cup in 2018

The Men's Hockey World Cup, founded in 1971, was staged once in two or three years till 1978, but has since been staged once in a four year cycle from the 1982 edition.

Started as a 10-team tournament in the first edition, the Men's Hockey World Cup has expanded over the years and is now contested by 16 nations from across continents.

The 1971 edition featured 10 teams, while the 1978 edition saw 14 teams battle for the title. The other editions including the most recent featured 16 teams and the remaining ten editions featured 12 teams.

Among the 14 editions of the Hockey World Cup held so far, only six of the 26 nations have won the title with Pakistan being the most successful side, having won the coveted title four times and finishing runners up two times.

Netherlands and Australia are the next best teams, having won the title 3 times. The Dutch have finished runners up four time and finished in third place two times. The Aussies have finished runners up two times and third five times.

The next successful team is Germany, who earlier competed as West Germany, having won the hockey world cup two times. Belgium and India follow them with one title each.

Here is a look at the Men's Hockey World Cup Winners List along with Runners Up, Third-place and Fourth-place teams from 1971 to 2018:

Hockey World Cup Winners and Runners Up List
EditionChampionScoreRunner Up
2018Belgium0-0 AET (PS 3-2)Netherlands
2014Australia6-1Netherlands
2010Australia2-1Germany
2006Germany4-3Australia
2002Germany2-1Australia
1998Netherlands3-2 AETSpain
1994Pakistan1-1 AET (PS 4-3)Netherlands
1990Netherlands3-1Pakistan
1986Australia2-1England
1982Pakistan3-1West Germany
1978Pakistan3-2Netherlands
1975India1-0Pakistan
1973Netherlands2-2 AET (PS 4-2)India
1971Pakistan1-0Spain

AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Shootout

Men's Hockey World Cup Third and Fourth-Place Teams
Edition3rd Place TeamScore4th Place Team
2018Australia8-1England
2014Argentina2-0England
2010Netherlands4-3England
2006Spain3-2 AETSouth Korea
2002Netherlands2-1 AETSouth Korea
1998Germany1-0Australia
1994Australia5-2Germany
1990Australia2-1 AETWest Germany
1986West Germany3-2 AETSoviet Union
1982Australia4-2Netherlands
1978Australia4-3West Germany
1975West Germany4-0Malaysia
1973West Germany1-0Pakistan
1971India2-1 AETKenya

AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Shootout

Advertisement
Men's Hockey World Cup Most Successful Teams

Winners: Pakistan - 4 (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994), Netherlands - (1973, 1990, 1998), Australia - 3 (1986, 2010, 2014), Germany - 2 (2002, 2006), India - 1 (1975), Belgium - 1 (2018)

Runners Up: Netherlands - 4 (1978, 1994, 2014, 2018), Pakistan - 2 (1975, 1990), Australia - 2 (2002, 2006), Germany - 2 (1982, 2002), Spain - 2 (1971, 1998), India - 1 (1973), England - 1 (1986)

Finalists: Netherlands (7), Pakistan (6), Australia (5), Germany (4), India (2), Spain (2), Belgium (1), England (1)

Third Place Teams: Australia - 5 (1978, 1982, 1990, 1994, 2018), Germany - 4 (1973, 1975, 1986, 1998), Netherlands - 2 (2002, 2010), Argentina - 1 (2014), India - 1 (1971), Spain - 1 (2006)

Fourth Place Teams: Germany - 3 (1978, 1990, 1994), England - 3 (2010, 2014, 2018), South Korea - 2 (2002, 2006), Australia - 1 (1998), Netherlands - 1 (1982), Pakistan - 1 (1973), Kenya - 1 (1971), Malaysia - 1 (1975), Soviet Union - 1 (1986)

More HOCKEY WORLD CUP News arrow_forward

Read More About: hockey world cup hockey wc hockey indian hockey team
Published On January 12, 2023

Read more...