Hockey World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Place Teams From 1971 To 2018

The Men's Hockey World Cup, founded in 1971, was staged once in two or three years till 1978, but has since been staged once in a four year cycle from the 1982 edition.

Started as a 10-team tournament in the first edition, the Men's Hockey World Cup has expanded over the years and is now contested by 16 nations from across continents.

The 1971 edition featured 10 teams, while the 1978 edition saw 14 teams battle for the title. The other editions including the most recent featured 16 teams and the remaining ten editions featured 12 teams.

Among the 14 editions of the Hockey World Cup held so far, only six of the 26 nations have won the title with Pakistan being the most successful side, having won the coveted title four times and finishing runners up two times.

Netherlands and Australia are the next best teams, having won the title 3 times. The Dutch have finished runners up four time and finished in third place two times. The Aussies have finished runners up two times and third five times.

The next successful team is Germany, who earlier competed as West Germany, having won the hockey world cup two times. Belgium and India follow them with one title each.

Here is a look at the Men's Hockey World Cup Winners List along with Runners Up, Third-place and Fourth-place teams from 1971 to 2018: