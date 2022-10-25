Indian Junior Mens Hockey Team hammers Japan 5-1 at the Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor (Malaysia), Oct 25: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team returned to winning ways with a strong performance against Japan and securing a big 5-1 win in their third game at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup.

For India, it was Captain Uttam Singh (3'), Rohit (12'), Johnson Purty (21'), Boby Singh Dhami (31') and Amandeep Lakra (51') who found the back of the net, while Ikumi Saeki (15') scored for Japan.

After a delayed start, India got out of the blocks very quickly, as skipper Uttam Singh (3') arrowed it home past the Japanese goalkeeper after a spell of domination. And even though Japan threatened with a couple of penalty corners right after, India's defence wasn't allowing them any space.

Indian colts absorbed the pressure from Japan before Rohit (12') fired home a penalty corner to give his side a 2-0 lead. However, just before the hooter, Japan pulled one back through Ikumi Saeki (15'), who converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1.

In the second quarter, both teams traded blows in the first few minutes, playing with a lot of energy, before India regained their 2-goal lead as Johnson Purty (21') found the back of the net with a crisp shot from the top of the circle. India continued to pile on the pressure in search of another goal, but they went into the half-time break with the score reading 3-1 in their favour.