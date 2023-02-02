Indian Mens Hockey Team: Caldas, Aikman frontrunners in head coach race

New Delhi, Feb 2: Argentine Max Caldas and Dutchman Siegfried Aikman are in contention to replace Graham Reid as Indian men's hockey team head coach after the recent World Cup debacle, sources in Hockey India said.

According to a HI source, the federation is in talks with two to three prospective foreign names after the position fell vacant following Australian Reid's resignation after India's joint ninth-place finish.

"We expected the team to raise its performance after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal win but it all went downhill. Reid has done a remarkable job and helped India win an Olympic medal but of late, the performance of the team dipped alarmingly," the source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"We are in talks with 2-3 candidates but rest assured we will bring the best who can take India to the next level."

It has been learnt that apart from Caldas, Dutchman Aikman, who has not been paid for the last 10 months by Pakistan Hockey Federation is a serious contender to take up the India job.

When queried if any Indian name will be considered for the post, he replied, "Please tell me who do you think is the best coach in India currently. If you give us names, we will definitely consider."

