Indian womens team hockey midfielder Sonika relishes World Cup, Commonwealth Games experience

Bengaluru, August 27: Indian women's hockey team midfielder Sonika, who played key roles at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 in Spain and Netherlands and Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, spoke on her experiences of competing in major tournaments for the first time.

Sonika, who had taken a break from the sport in 2020 due to personal reasons, made a solid comeback to the Indian team in March 2022, as and when included in the squad for the FIH Women's Pro League 2021-22.

On the back of her consistent performances, Sonika made it to the Indian squad for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, where she started in all six games. At the Commonwealth Games 2022, Sonika was a key force in the midfield as she helped the team in winning a Bronze medal in Birmingham.

"Returning to hockey after a long gap, and then competing for the first time in major tournaments was an extremely positive experience for me. I always had faith in the team and I knew we have the potential to perform well. But on a personal level, competing in these matches gave me a boost of confidence to face every challenge in front of me," Sonika told Hockey India.

Speaking on how Indian hockey has evolved over the past couple of years, Sonika emphasised how they have become more dominant in the attack.

"The Indian women's hockey team has improved a lot over the past couple of years. We, as a team, have started playing solid attacking hockey. We are continuously penetrating inside the circle and the oppositions are always wary of the threat we possess inside the circle."

"We went with similar strategies and finished with a medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022, so it was a matter of immense pride and happiness for our team," Sonika said.

The dynamic midfielder also went on to praise chief coach Janneke Schopman for helping her to remain fit in after she made a comeback to the team.