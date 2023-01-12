Ollys Land: All you need to know about hockey-themed fan parks during Hockey World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar, Jan 12: The Odisha government has left no stone unturned to drape the state in hockey colours throughout the Hockey World Cup 2023.

With an aim to take the Hockey World Cup fever across the state, the Naveen Patnaik government has set up fan parks named 'Olly Land', in three major cities to ensure fans are in for a treat.

Attractions in Olly Land

The beautifully designed fan parks light up the night with spectacular lighting installations for picturesque photographs, eateries for people to enjoy cuisines from across Odisha, and tons of activities for all to participate in!

The zones are a highlight for fans to come and celebrate hockey in a larger-than-life way. Fans, be it young or old had their eyes beaming with excitement.

From taking selfies with Olly, the official mascot for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, in groups, visitors were soaking in all the fun at Olly's Land. The fan parks feature food stalls, festivity, and frolic for all those in attendance.

Spectacular lighting and music

The zone is lit up with spectacular lighting installations to fill the space with a sense of wonder and mysticism. The fan park serves as a place to create unforgettable memories and celebrate as hockey comes home to Odisha.

On Thursday (January 12), Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also graced the Olly's Land at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. He was welcomed with a rousing reception with hundreds of fans keen to catch a glimpse of their leader. The Chief Minister waved to the fans and shook hands with young kids who had come to Olly's Land to participate in the hockey fever which has gripped the entire state.

Celebrating the Spirit of Hockey

Fans will have an unforgettable experience encapsulating the true spirit of hockey at Olly's Land. A mesmerising world built with the electrifying atmosphere on the occasion of the 2023 Hockey World Cup. These are situated in Bhubaneshwar, Rourkela, and Puri Beach respectively.

Olly is a representation of the critically endangered olive ridley sea turtle, which travels thousands of kilometres in the ocean. It is both the smallest and most prevalent marine turtle in the world. The Olly mascot promotes awareness for Olive Ridley while also encouraging fair play and the growth of sportsmanship from a game standpoint.

Olly's Land details:

Locations: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar; BMHS, Rourkela; Puri

Dates: 10th to 29th January

Timings: 3 pm to 10 pm

Entry: On match days entry is for ticket holders only. On non-match days, free entry for everyone

Attractions: Good music, festive lighting, entertainment, etc.