Sardar Singh advises talented Indian Mens Hockey Team to always be hungry for more

New Delhi, Dec 1: Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh, who was part of the 2010 and 2014 World Cup campaigns, believes the current Indian Men's Hockey Team comprises a very talented group of players. The former captain, who has played alongside quite a few of the players in the current lot, advised them to be always hungry for more.

"The current Indian Men's Team has been doing well in recent years, and they are a talented lot, with a good structure as well. They should never be satisfied and always be hungry for more," Singh said.

Looking ahead to the all-important FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023 in January, the former captain had a word of advice for the team.

"Once the players take the field at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023, what the player has done previously doesn't matter, they have to work hard from the first whistle to the final hooter, and consistently in every play. Extra effort and focus will be key to the performance, as well as executing the plans correctly. If they can do that, then the results will automatically follow us."

Sardar also reminisced his fond memories from the years gone by and claimed he was very lucky to play his first senior men's hockey world cup at home in 2010.

Sardar - who win a Gold Medal at the 2014 Asian Games, and a Silver Medal at the 2014 Champions Trophy - is considered to be one of the biggest driving forces in Indian Hockey during his playing days. He played his first-ever Senior Men's World Cup on home turf in 2010 in New Delhi.

Turning back the clock, Singh said, "For almost every player, playing at the World Cup is a matter of excitement, and I was very lucky that my first World Cup was in India. Playing good hockey in front of our own fans was a great feeling. We played Pakistan in our first game, and I remember the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was completely packed. And as soon as we lined up, the crowd went berserk, and it immediately lifted us, giving us a boost in confidence."

"That feeling of being supported and encouraged by the home fans when you play well in front of them is unparalleled."

The former captain, who led by example, led the team at the 2014 World Cup which was played at The Hague in the Netherlands. According to the former captain, the team at that time was a very close-knit unit, winning medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

Talking about developing that winning habit, Singh said, "The team has to practice hard and for long periods. Look at all the big teams around the world, they've been playing together for a while. To win a medal, there has to be attention to detail, and the team must work together and help each other out at all times."

"When all of these factors come into play properly, and the team does well, and goes on to win a medal, and then to hear the national anthem while standing on the podium - that is a priceless feeling."

When asked about leading the team in a major tournament, Singh said, "I never thought of it like that. Yes, as a senior player, there are certain things that I had to do and look after the team as well, especially the younger players. But for me, all the players in the team count as captains. The thought was always that everyone must communicate clearly through the ranks."