Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin gifts a house to India hockey player Karthi Selvam on seeing current house condition

Chennai, Nov 30: Rising India hockey player Selvam Karthi has a new abode where he can live with his family. The new house has been gifted to the hockey player by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

Stalin recently paid a visit to the Karthi's house in the Ariyalur district, which is 360 kilometres away from Chennai, and seeing the dilapidated condition of the Indian player's residence, he gifted him a new house.

Hockey India took to its Twitter handle and thanked the TN CM for his thoughtful gesture. "Honourable Chief Minister, Shri M K Stalin, made a thoughtful gesture when he paid a visit to Selvam Karthi's home in Ariyalur and immediately gifted him and his family a new house to stay on seeing the current house condition," HI tweeted.

Hockey India thanked the CM for such a wonderful gesture and stated the move will inspire them to go the extra mile to help Tamil Nadu Hockey. "Very Special thanks to our Treasurer Shri Sekar J Manoharan for all his efforts to create history in Tamil Nadu Hockey," HI tweeted further.

Good start to the international career

21-year-old Selvam impressed all with his performance in his debut game in the FIH Pro League as India defeated New Zealand 7-4 in the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium earlier this month. The Tamil Nadu forward scored two goals as Team India came back into the game after conceding a two-goal lead initially. His performance has brought repute to Tamil Nadu Hockey which aims to produce more quality players.

Advertisement