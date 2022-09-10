The Jugraj Singh story: From selling water bottles at Wagah Border to winning silver at Commonwealth Games

Bengaluru, September 10: The Indian men's team's upcoming star Jugraj Singh has spoken about how hockey transformed his life and about the healthy competition prevailing among the drag-flickers in the squad.

"We've some excellent drag-flickers in the team right now, Harmanpreet, Varun and I. We always push each other to do better and it allows us to perform variations in matches as a team which comes in handy in tough situations especially since hockey teams properly scout to understand each team's drag-flick routine, so we practise variations to make sure that oppositions struggle to read our routine," Jugraj said while appeareing on Hockey Te Charcha ­- a podcast series initiated by Hockey India.

The 25-year-old, who was part of India's silver-winning squad at the recent Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham spoke about his journey from humble origins to the Indian men's hockey team.

"I started playing in Attari when I was in the third grade. I shifted to Delhi for four years soon after college to play for the Punjab National Bank (PNB) hockey academy which gave me my first start. It was in the PNB team that I started playing competitive tournaments where I was spotted by the Navy hockey team who offered me a position in their senior squad, after winning the silver medal at the national tournament. After which I was eagerly waiting for that one chance to play in the senior Indian men's hockey team. I put in a lot of work preparing myself for that chance and I finally got selected for the senior Indian men's squad which was an extremely proud moment for me," Jugraj added.

"One must fight with all his will power to achieve anything they want in life, and I did the same. I never stopped fighting and never gave up which resulted in me getting that one opportunity that I needed to prove myself," he added.