Womens Hockey World Cup 2022: India knocked out after loss to Spain, to meet Canada in classification tie

Advertisement Advertisement

The Indian women's hockey team had played out two thrilling draws -- against England (1-1) and China (1-1) respectively -- before suffering a 3-4 loss against New Zealand in the pool stage of the tournament.

They had finished third in Pool B, forcing the crossover tie with the home side, who registered two wins and a loss in Pool C.

Spain had started their campaign with a resounding 4-1 win against Canada, but lost 1-4 to favourites Argentina in their second match. However, they bounced back with a 4-1 victory over Korea to finish second in Pool C to set-up the crossover tie with Pool B third-placers India.

The last time India and Spain faced each other was during the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 where both teams shared the honours.

India won the first match 2-1, while Spain responded with a 4-3 win in the second leg of the double-header held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha earlier this year.

But in the do-or-die battle at Terrassa on Sunday (July 10), it was Spain who had the last laugh as it was curtains for India's medal hopes.

On the eve of the crunch match against Spain, skipper Savita had said, "We knew the pool matches were going to be really tough. We fought hard and never gave up, but it's just that the results haven't been in our favour. However, we should quickly put it behind us, and focus on what's next. We're still in contention and will give our everything to qualify for the quarterfinals."

India's vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka too had stressed on the need to make further improvements.

"I think we could have played a lot better in the three matches we played. We created many chances in the pool stage, especially in the last game, but our (penalty corner) conversion was not up to the mark. So, we certainly have to improve on our conversion, we;ve to be more clinical. At the end, it's all about converting those opportunities," she stated.

But it just was not their day as they could not covert the opportunities which cost them dear.