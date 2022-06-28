Womens Hockey World Cup 2022: India Squad, Schedule, Results, Points Table, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info
The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will take place across two venues at Terrassa in Spain and Amstelveen in Netherlands, starting with the pool stages from (Friday) July 1 and will conclude with the final on July 17.
The 15th edition of the women's hockey world cup will feature 16 teams divided into 4 pools of 4 teams. In the pool stage, a team will face the other three from their respective pool in single round robin matches with the pool winners earning direct entry to the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, the next two best placed teams of each pool will move to the cross overs, which will be a knock out match deciding the remaining four quarter finalists. The 4th placed team of each pool will then face losers of the cross overs for place classification.
As for pools, India have been drawn along with England, New Zealand and China in Pool B, while record title-holders and co-hosts Netherlands have been drawn in Pool A with former champion Germany, Ireland and Chile.
The other co-host Spain have been drawn alongside two-time champion Argentina, South Korea and Canada in Pool C, while Pool D consists of two-time champion Australia, Belgium, Japan and South Africa.
Pool C and Pool D will play their matches at the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Spain, while Pool A and Pool B will play their matches at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
There will be a total of 44 matches including the classification, cross-overs and the knock out rounds. The semifinal, third place play-off and final matches will take place in Terrassa.
India, who finished fourth in the inaugural edition in 1974, will look to better their best ever finish at the show-piece event. In the absence of Rani Rampal, goalkeeper Savita Punia is set to lead the 20-member Indian squad.
Here is a look at India squad, schedule with results, points table, live streaming and telecast details for Women's Hockey World Cup 2022:
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete
Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi
Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari
|Date
|Match
|Pool
|Time in IST
|Venue
|Result
|July 2
|Spain vs Canada
|C
|1 AM
|Terrassa
|July 2
|New Zealand vs China
|B
|5:30 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 2
|Germany vs Chile
|A
|8 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 2
|Argentina vs South Korea
|C
|9:30 PM
|Terrassa
|July 2
|Netherlands vs Ireland
|A
|11 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 3
|Australia vs Japan
|D
|1 AM
|Terrassa
|July 3
|Belgium vs South Africa
|D
|6:30 PM
|Terrassa
|July 3
|India vs England
|B
|8 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 3
|South Korea vs Canada
|C
|9:30 PM
|Terrassa
|July 3
|Germany vs Netherlands
|A
|11 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 4
|Spain vs Argentina
|C
|1 AM
|Terrassa
|July 5
|Ireland vs Chile
|A
|5:30 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 5
|India vs China
|B
|8 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 5
|Japan vs South Africa
|D
|9:30 PM
|Terrassa
|July 5
|New Zealand vs England
|B
|11 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 6
|Belgium vs Australia
|D
|1 AM
|Terrassa
|July 6
|Ireland vs Germany
|A
|8 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 6
|Japan vs Belgium
|D
|9:30 PM
|Terrassa
|July 6
|Netherlands vs Chile
|A
|11 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 7
|Australia vs South Africa
|D
|1 AM
|Terrassa
|July 7
|India vs New Zealand
|B
|8 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 7
|Argentina vs Canada
|C
|9:30 PM
|Terrassa
|July 7
|England vs China
|B
|11 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 8
|South Korea vs Spain
|C
|1 AM
|Terrassa
Pool A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|Goals
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|3
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|4
|Chile
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
Pool B
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|Goals
|Points
|1
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|3
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|4
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
Pool C
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|Goals
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|3
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|4
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
Pool D
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|Goals
|Points
|1
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|2
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|3
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|4
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
- Pool winner enters quarter-finals, second and third-place teams enter cross-overs
|Date
|Match
|Time in IST
|Venue
|Result
|July 9
|Cross-over 1: 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D
|8:30 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 9
|Cross-over 2: 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool A
|11 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 10
|Cross-over 3: 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool B
|9:30 PM
|Terrassa
|July 11
|Cross-over 4: 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C
|1 AM
|Terrassa
|Quarter-Finals
|July 12
|Quarter-final 1: 1st Pool B vs Winner Cross-over 1
|8:30 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 12
|Quarter-final 2: 1st Pool A vs Winner Cross-over 2
|11 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 13
|Quarter-final 3: 1st Pool D vs Winner Cross-over 3
|10:30 PM
|Terrassa
|July 14
|Quarter-final 4: 1st Pool C vs Winner Cross-over 4
|1 AM
|Terrassa
|Semi-Finals
|July 16
|Semi-final 1: Winner Quarter-final 1 vs Winner Quarter-final 2
|10 PM
|Terrassa
|July 17
|Semi-final 2: Winner Quarter-final 3 vs Winner Quarter-final 4
|1 AM
|Terrassa
|Third Place and Final
|July 17
|Third-place: Loser Semi-final 1 vs Loser Semi-final 2
|10 PM
|Terrassa
|July 18
|Final: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2
|1 AM
|Terrassa
|Date
|Match
|Time in IST
|Venue
|Result
|July 10
|Classification Quarter-final 1: 4th Pool A vs Loser Cross-over 1
|4:30 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 10
|Classification Quarter-final 2: 4th Pool B vs Loser Cross-over 2
|7 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 11
|Classification Quarter-final 3: 4th Pool C vs Loser Cross-over 3
|9:30 PM
|Terrassa
|July 12
|Classification Quarter-final 4: 4th Pool D vs Loser Cross-over 4
|1 AM
|Terrassa
|13th to 16th Place Classification
|July 12
|Loser QF1 vs Loser QF2
|3:30 PM
|Amstelveen
|July 12
|Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2
|6 PM
|Amstelveen
|9th to 12th Place Classification
|July 13
|Loser QF3 vs Loser QF 4
|4:30 PM
|Terrassa
|July 13
|Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4
|8 PM
|Terrassa
Star Sport Network will telecast the matches live on Star Sports First in India, while Disney+ Hotstar will be the destination for live streaming in India.