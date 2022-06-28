The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will take place across two venues at Terrassa in Spain and Amstelveen in Netherlands, starting with the pool stages from (Friday) July 1 and will conclude with the final on July 17.

The 15th edition of the women's hockey world cup will feature 16 teams divided into 4 pools of 4 teams. In the pool stage, a team will face the other three from their respective pool in single round robin matches with the pool winners earning direct entry to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the next two best placed teams of each pool will move to the cross overs, which will be a knock out match deciding the remaining four quarter finalists. The 4th placed team of each pool will then face losers of the cross overs for place classification.

As for pools, India have been drawn along with England, New Zealand and China in Pool B, while record title-holders and co-hosts Netherlands have been drawn in Pool A with former champion Germany, Ireland and Chile.

The other co-host Spain have been drawn alongside two-time champion Argentina, South Korea and Canada in Pool C, while Pool D consists of two-time champion Australia, Belgium, Japan and South Africa.

Pool C and Pool D will play their matches at the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Spain, while Pool A and Pool B will play their matches at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

There will be a total of 44 matches including the classification, cross-overs and the knock out rounds. The semifinal, third place play-off and final matches will take place in Terrassa.

India, who finished fourth in the inaugural edition in 1974, will look to better their best ever finish at the show-piece event. In the absence of Rani Rampal, goalkeeper Savita Punia is set to lead the 20-member Indian squad.

Here is a look at India squad, schedule with results, points table, live streaming and telecast details for Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: