Womens Hockey World Cup 2022: India Squad, Schedule, Results, Points Table, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info


India will be part of Pool B in the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022

The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will take place across two venues at Terrassa in Spain and Amstelveen in Netherlands, starting with the pool stages from (Friday) July 1 and will conclude with the final on July 17.

The 15th edition of the women's hockey world cup will feature 16 teams divided into 4 pools of 4 teams. In the pool stage, a team will face the other three from their respective pool in single round robin matches with the pool winners earning direct entry to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the next two best placed teams of each pool will move to the cross overs, which will be a knock out match deciding the remaining four quarter finalists. The 4th placed team of each pool will then face losers of the cross overs for place classification.

As for pools, India have been drawn along with England, New Zealand and China in Pool B, while record title-holders and co-hosts Netherlands have been drawn in Pool A with former champion Germany, Ireland and Chile.

The other co-host Spain have been drawn alongside two-time champion Argentina, South Korea and Canada in Pool C, while Pool D consists of two-time champion Australia, Belgium, Japan and South Africa.

Pool C and Pool D will play their matches at the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Spain, while Pool A and Pool B will play their matches at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

There will be a total of 44 matches including the classification, cross-overs and the knock out rounds. The semifinal, third place play-off and final matches will take place in Terrassa.

India, who finished fourth in the inaugural edition in 1974, will look to better their best ever finish at the show-piece event. In the absence of Rani Rampal, goalkeeper Savita Punia is set to lead the 20-member Indian squad.

Here is a look at India squad, schedule with results, points table, live streaming and telecast details for Women's Hockey World Cup 2022:

India Women’s Hockey World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Schedule & Results
DateMatchPoolTime in ISTVenueResult
July 2Spain vs CanadaC1 AMTerrassa
July 2New Zealand vs ChinaB5:30 PMAmstelveen
July 2Germany vs ChileA8 PMAmstelveen
July 2Argentina vs South KoreaC9:30 PMTerrassa
July 2Netherlands vs IrelandA11 PMAmstelveen
July 3Australia vs JapanD1 AMTerrassa
July 3Belgium vs South AfricaD6:30 PMTerrassa
July 3India vs EnglandB8 PMAmstelveen
July 3South Korea vs CanadaC9:30 PMTerrassa
July 3Germany vs NetherlandsA11 PMAmstelveen
July 4Spain vs ArgentinaC1 AMTerrassa
July 5Ireland vs ChileA5:30 PMAmstelveen
July 5India vs ChinaB8 PMAmstelveen
July 5Japan vs South AfricaD9:30 PMTerrassa
July 5New Zealand vs EnglandB11 PMAmstelveen
July 6Belgium vs AustraliaD1 AMTerrassa
July 6Ireland vs GermanyA8 PMAmstelveen
July 6Japan vs BelgiumD9:30 PMTerrassa
July 6Netherlands vs ChileA11 PMAmstelveen
July 7Australia vs South AfricaD1 AMTerrassa
July 7India vs New ZealandB8 PMAmstelveen
July 7Argentina vs CanadaC9:30 PMTerrassa
July 7England vs ChinaB11 PMAmstelveen
July 8South Korea vs SpainC1 AMTerrassa
Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Points Table

Pool A

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrewLostGoalsPoints
1Netherlands00000-00
2Germany00000-00
3Ireland00000-00
4Chile00000-00

Pool B

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrewLostGoalsPoints
1England00000-00
2New Zealand00000-00
3India00000-00
4China00000-00

Pool C

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrewLostGoalsPoints
1Argentina00000-00
2Spain00000-00
3South Korea00000-00
4Canada00000-00

Pool D

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrewLostGoalsPoints
1Australia00000-00
2Belgium00000-00
3Japan00000-00
4South Africa00000-00

- Pool winner enters quarter-finals, second and third-place teams enter cross-overs

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 cross-overs and knock outs schedule
DateMatchTime in ISTVenueResult
July 9Cross-over 1: 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D8:30 PMAmstelveen
July 9Cross-over 2: 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool A11 PMAmstelveen
July 10Cross-over 3: 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool B9:30 PMTerrassa
July 11Cross-over 4: 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C1 AMTerrassa
Quarter-Finals
July 12Quarter-final 1: 1st Pool B vs Winner Cross-over 18:30 PMAmstelveen
July 12Quarter-final 2: 1st Pool A vs Winner Cross-over 211 PMAmstelveen
July 13Quarter-final 3: 1st Pool D vs Winner Cross-over 310:30 PMTerrassa
July 14Quarter-final 4: 1st Pool C vs Winner Cross-over 41 AMTerrassa
Semi-Finals
July 16Semi-final 1: Winner Quarter-final 1 vs Winner Quarter-final 210 PMTerrassa
July 17Semi-final 2: Winner Quarter-final 3 vs Winner Quarter-final 41 AMTerrassa
Third Place and Final
July 17Third-place: Loser Semi-final 1 vs Loser Semi-final 210 PMTerrassa
July 18Final: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 21 AMTerrassa
Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022: 9-16 place classification schedule
DateMatchTime in ISTVenueResult
July 10Classification Quarter-final 1: 4th Pool A vs Loser Cross-over 14:30 PMAmstelveen
July 10Classification Quarter-final 2: 4th Pool B vs Loser Cross-over 27 PMAmstelveen
July 11Classification Quarter-final 3: 4th Pool C vs Loser Cross-over 39:30 PMTerrassa
July 12Classification Quarter-final 4: 4th Pool D vs Loser Cross-over 41 AMTerrassa
13th to 16th Place Classification
July 12Loser QF1 vs Loser QF23:30 PMAmstelveen
July 12Winner QF1 vs Winner QF26 PMAmstelveen
9th to 12th Place Classification
July 13Loser QF3 vs Loser QF 44:30 PMTerrassa
July 13Winner QF3 vs Winner QF48 PMTerrassa
Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming Information

Star Sport Network will telecast the matches live on Star Sports First in India, while Disney+ Hotstar will be the destination for live streaming in India.

Published On June 28, 2022

