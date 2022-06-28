Women’s Hockey World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Place Teams From 1974 To 2018


Netherlands is the most successful nation in the Women's Hockey World Cup

The Women's Hockey World Cup, founded in 1974, was stage once in two or three years till 1986, but has since been staged once in a four year cycle in the same year as the men's show-piece event.

Started as a 10-team tournament in the first edition, the Women's Hockey World Cup has expanded over the years and is now contested by 16 nations from across continents.

The 1974 and 1978 editions featured 10 teams, the 1976 edition featured 11 teams, the 2002 and 2018 editions featured 16 teams, while the remaining 9 editions featured 12 teams.

Among the 14 editions of the Women's Hockey World Cup held so far, only four of the 29 nations have won the title with Netherlands being the most successful team, winning the title 8 times in 12 final appearances and one third place finish.

The next successful teams are Argerntina, Australia and Germany, who earlier competed as West Germany, having won the women's hockey world cup two times each. The Argentine eves have also appeared in 5 finals and clinched the third place three times.

India women have never won the title so far in their seven appearances with their best ever finish coming in the inaugural edition in 1974 when they lost the bronze medal match to Germany. In fact, the Indian eves have never finished in the top 6 so far.

Here is a look at the Women's Hockey World Cup Winners, Runners Up, Third-place and Fourth-place teams list from 1974 to 2018:

Women’s Hockey World Cup Winners and Runners Up List
EditionWinnerScoreRunner Up
2018Netherlands6-0Ireland
2014Netherlands2-0Australia
2010Argentina3-1Netherlands
2006Netherlands3-1Australia
2002Argentina1-1 AET (PS 4-3)Netherlands
1998Australia3-2Netherlands
1994Australia2-0Argentina
1990Netherlands3-1Australia
1986Netherlands3-0Germany
1983Netherlands4-2Canada
1981Germany1-1 AET (PS 3-1)Netherlands
1978Netherlands1-0Germany
1976Germany2-0Argentina
1974Netherlands1-0Argentina

AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Strokes

Women’s Hockey World Cup Third and Fourth-Place Teams List
EditionThird PlaceScoreFourth Place
2018Spain3-1Australia
2014Argentina2-1USA
2010England2-0Germany
2006Argentina5-0Spain
2002China2-0Australia
1998Germany3-2Argentina
1994USA2-1Germany
1990South Korea3-2England
1986Canada3-2 AETNew Zealand
1983Australia3-1Germany
1981Soviet Union5-1Australia
1978Belgium0-0 AET (PS 3-2)Argentina
1976Netherlands1-0Belgium
1974Germany2-0India

AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Strokes

Women’s Hockey World Cup Most Successful Teams

Winners: Netherlands - 8 (1974, 1978, 1983, 1986, 1990, 2006, 2014, 2018), Germany - 2 (1976, 1981), Argentina - 2 (2002, 2010), Australia - 2 (1994, 1998)

Runners Up: Netherlands - 4 (1981, 1998, 2002, 2010), Argentina - 3 (1974, 1976, 1994), Australia - 3 (1990, 2006, 2014), Germany - 2 (1978, 1986), Ireland - 1 (2018), Canada - 1 (1983)

Finalists: Netherlands (12), Argentina (5), Australia (5), Germany (4), Ireland (1), Canada (1)

Third Place Teams: Argentina - 3 (1978, 2006, 2014), Germany - 2 (1974, 1998), Netherlands - 1 (1976), Australia - 1 (1983), Canada - 1 (1986), Belgium - 1 (1978), USA - 1 (1994), England - 1 (2010), Spain - 1 (2018), Soviet Union - 1 (1981), South Korea - 1 (1990), China - 1 (2002)

Fourth Place Teams: Australia - 3 (1981, 2002, 2018), Germany - 3 (1983, 1994, 2010), Argentina - 1 (1998), Belgium - 1 (1976), India - 1 (1974), USA - 1 (2014), England - 1 (1990), Spain - 1 (2006), New Zealand - 1 (1986)

Published On June 28, 2022

