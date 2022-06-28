Women’s Hockey World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Place Teams From 1974 To 2018

The Women's Hockey World Cup, founded in 1974, was stage once in two or three years till 1986, but has since been staged once in a four year cycle in the same year as the men's show-piece event.

Started as a 10-team tournament in the first edition, the Women's Hockey World Cup has expanded over the years and is now contested by 16 nations from across continents.

The 1974 and 1978 editions featured 10 teams, the 1976 edition featured 11 teams, the 2002 and 2018 editions featured 16 teams, while the remaining 9 editions featured 12 teams.

Among the 14 editions of the Women's Hockey World Cup held so far, only four of the 29 nations have won the title with Netherlands being the most successful team, winning the title 8 times in 12 final appearances and one third place finish.

The next successful teams are Argerntina, Australia and Germany, who earlier competed as West Germany, having won the women's hockey world cup two times each. The Argentine eves have also appeared in 5 finals and clinched the third place three times.

India women have never won the title so far in their seven appearances with their best ever finish coming in the inaugural edition in 1974 when they lost the bronze medal match to Germany. In fact, the Indian eves have never finished in the top 6 so far.

Here is a look at the Women's Hockey World Cup Winners, Runners Up, Third-place and Fourth-place teams list from 1974 to 2018:

