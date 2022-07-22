69th Senior National Mens Kabaddi Championship 2022: Tamil Nadu, Kerala off to winning start on Day 2

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), July 22: The second day of the 69th Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2022 witnessed some exhilarating action on the kabaddi mat here on Friday (July 22).

Tamil Nadu defeated Gujarat in the first match of day two of the Championship, as Tamil Nadu scored 50 points while Gujarat could only score 27 points. Tamil Nadu's Ram Kumar was the top scorer of the tie with 10 points.

The second match between Kerala and Jharkhand was a high-scoring tie, which saw Kerala amass 57 points as Jharkhand came close with 38 points. Sagar Kumar of Jharkhand's team was the top scorer of the match with 23 points.

The third match saw Karnataka decimate BSNL as they scored a massive 43 points to BSNL's 5 points. Someshwara was the top scorer of the tie as he scored 8 points for Karnataka.

The match between Chhattisgarh and Telangana was a closely contested tie as Chhattisgarh scored 54 points whereas Telangana managed to score 48 points. Shubham Nimal was the star for the match as he scored a match-high 22 points.

The fifth match saw Uttarakhand take on Punjab in a very entertaining match. Punjab narrowly came away with the victory as they scored 43 points while Uttarakhand scored 31 points. Harmanjit of Punjab was the top scorer of the match with 10 points.

Bihar beat Odisha as they went head-to-head in the sixth match on day 2. Bihar scored 51 points as Odisha scored 25 points. VIVO Pro Kabaddi player Neeraj, who played for Bihar, was the top scorer of the tie with 18 points.

The Services Sports Control Board defeated Puducherry with ease, as they amassed 54 points while Puducherry could only score 20 points. Naveen Kumar of the Services team was the top scorer of the tie with 14 points.

The match between Rajasthan and Manipur ended in Rajasthan's favour as they scored 59 points while Manipur could only score 18 points. Dipender of Manipur was the top scorer of the tie with 10 points.

Maharashtra took on Gujarat in the second last match before the lunch break, in which Maharashtra emerged victorious as they scored 54 points whereas Gujarat only scored 22 points. VIVO Pro Kabaddi player Akash Shinde was the top scorer of the tie as he scored 16 points for Maharashtra.

Himachal Pradesh eased past Jharkhand as they scored 64 points to Jharkhand's 29. Both teams gave a fair account of themselves as Kunal Mehta of Himachal Pradesh and Rahul Kumar of Jharkhand both ended as the top scores of the match with 10 points each.

Results:

Tamil Nadu beat Gujrat 50-27 in Pool D

Kerala beat Jharkhand 57-38 in Pool E

Karnataka beat BSNL 43-5 in Pool F

Chhattisgarh defeated Telangana 54-48 in Pool G

Punjab beat Uttarakhand 43-31 in Pool H

Bihar beat Odisha 51-25 in Pool A

Services beat Puducherry 54-20 in Pool B

Rajasthan beat Manipur 59-18 in Pool C

Maharashtra beat Gujarat 54-22 in Pool D

Himachal Pradesh beat Jharkhand 64-29 in Pool E