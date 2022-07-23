Asian Games: Kabaddi: Hope to regain Games gold for India: Pawan Sehrawat

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), July 23: The kabaddi players from around the country are playing their hearts out at the 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 - men's in Charkhi Dadri, however, the athletes also have the Asian Games at the back of their minds.

Speaking about the Asiad next year, the highest raid points scorer from the last season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League - Pawan Sehrawat said, "The national team should regain the Asian Games Gold that India lost in the last edition of the tournament. Now we also have a lot of youngsters in India, who are stars in their own right. India has lost the Asian Games Gold only once so we should definitely form a good team and get the Gold Medal back."

When asked about the upcoming VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Player Auction scheduled on 5-6 August 2022, the raider said, "The Player Auction always provides a chance to young and experienced kabaddi players. The Nationals are proving to be a good opportunity for the players as the franchises are keeping an eye on the way we are playing here. "

The sixth highest raid points scorer in Season 8 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League - Pardeep Narwal also spoke about his aspirations as an India player, he said that the national team will certainly go for Gold at Asiad 2023.

"We'll definitely try to win Gold at the Asian Games next year. There are a lot of young players in the Indian camp now. I am certain that we will have a good team at the Asian Games. A lot of players used to play in their villages earlier, but now they have come up the ranks and reached a higher stage of the game. Nobody used to know much about kabaddi before VIVO Pro Kabaddi, but now, people know about the game," Narwal said.

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Player Auctions will be held on August 5-6, 2022 in Mumbai.

Source: Media Release