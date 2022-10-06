Bengal Warriors KC PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

The champions of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7, Bengal Warriors, finished ninth in PKL Season 8 with 9 wins and 10 defeats and failed to defend their title.

Bengal Warriors went to the auction with a fresh strategy as they retained their captain Maninder Singh and weaved a team around him to form a team for the future. Raider Akash Pikalmunde and all-rounder Manoj Gowda K were also retained by the franchise ahead of the auction.

In the auction, Warriors made several interesting buys as they purchased all-rounders Deepak Niwas Hooda for Rs 43 lakh and Ajinkya Kapre for Rs 26 lakh respectively.

They even opened their banks to get the services of defender Girish Maruthi Ernak (Rs 20 lakh) and raider Shrikant Jadhav (Rs 26 lakh) at the auction table.

The franchise also bought young defender Shubham Shinde (Rs 20.30 lakh) and all-rounder Rohit for Rs 20 lakh. They later added senior defender Surender Nada to the squad.

The team's think tank also overhauled its coaching staff and the new coaching staff's thinking reflected the way a new team was picked up at the auction. The Bengal Warriors are looking strong for the upcoming season with a good mix of defenders and raiders.

Bengal Warriors will begin their campaign in the PKL 2022 season on October 8 against Haryana Steelers.

Here is a look at the Bengal Warriors PKL 2022 Squad, Players List, Best Starting Seven and Schedule:

Bengal Warriors PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Gaikar, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Thambi

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Surender Nada, Shubman Shinde, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Solieman Pahlevani, Vaibhav Garje

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Ashish Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Rohit, Manoj Gowda, Balaji D.

Coach: Kasinathan Baskaran

Bengal Warriors PKL 2022 Best Possible Starting Seven: Shubham Shinde (Right Corner), Surender Nada (Left Corner), Maninder Singh (Right In), Shrikant Jadhav (Left In), Deepak Hooda (Left Cover), Vaibhav Garje (Right Cover), Akash Pikalmunde (Centre).

Fixtures: