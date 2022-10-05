Gujarat Giants PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Two-time runners up Gujarat Giants will look to better their eliminator finish from season 8 and aim for their first-ever title when they enter the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9.

Gujarat Giants, who made their PKL debut in season 5, have entered the playoffs in three of their four seasons and were the losing finalists in 2017 and 2018.

Heading into the new season, the Giants have revamped their squad and the coaching setup, bringing in PKL title-winning coach in Ram Mehar Singh, who guided Patna Pirates to the title in 2017 and the final in 2021-22.

The Giants retained rising raider Rakesh Sangroya and have added the likes of Chandran Ranjit and Dong Geon Lee along with the retention of Mahendra Ganesh Rajput and Pardeep Narwal in the raiding department.

After the ever present Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil were let go, the defence has been completely changed with the arrival of the experienced Baldev Singh, Young Chang Ko, Sandeep Kandola and Rinku Narwal.

The Giants also spent big on all-rounders Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, while they also roped in the veteran Rohit Kumar ahead of the new season.

Gujarat Giants, who finished fourth with 67 points following 10 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats last season, will start their season 9 campaign against Tamil Thalaivas on October 8.

Here is a look at the Gujarat Giants PKL 2022 Squad, Players List, Best Starting Seven and Schedule:

Gujarat Giants PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Dong Geon Lee, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Singh, Sawin, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu, Sonu Singh

Defenders: Baldev Singh, Kapil, Manuj, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Vinod Kumar, Young Chang Ko, Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rohan Singh, Rohit Kumar

Coach: Ram Mehar Singh

Gujarat Giants PKL 2022 Best Possible Seven

Baldev Singh (Right Corner), Rakesh Sangroya (Right In), Arkam Shaikh (Right Cover), Chandran Ranjit (Center), Ujjval Singh (Left Cover), Pardeep Kumar (Left In), Rinku Narwal (Left Corner)

Gujarat Giants PKL 2022 Schedule