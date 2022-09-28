Haryana Steelers PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Haryana Steelers enter the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9 with hopes of challenging for the title after coming very close to sealing an eliminator spot in season 8.

Haryana Steelers, who made their PKL debut in season 5, finished seventh last season and have replaced their star raider Vikash Kandola with Manjeet, who was bought for Rs 80 Lakhs.

Manjeet will get support from the retained Vinay and Meetu as well as the K Parpanjan and Rakesh Narwal, who were bought during the auction. They also used their FBM to keep the Iranian Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou and splashed Rs 37.50 Lakhs on Nitin Rawal.

In defence, Steelers retained seven of their players from last season including the impressive Jaideep as well as Mohit. They also brought in seasoned campaigner Joginder Singh Narwal to replace Surender Nada.

However, all eyes will be on Iranian youngster Amirhossein Bastami, who was the most expensive player on Day 1 of the Player Auction, bought Rs 65.10 Lakhs, the third most expensive foreign player.

Haryana Steelers, who have entered the playoff or semifinal spots only twice since their PKL debut in 2017, will start their season 9 campaign against season 7 champions Bengal Warriors on October 8.

Here is a look at the Haryana Steelers PKL 2022 Squad, Players List, Best Starting Seven and Schedule:

Haryana Steelers PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Manjeet, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh

Defenders: Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit

All-Rounder: Nitin Rawal

Coach: Manpreet Singh

Haryana Steelers PKL 2022 Best Possible Seven

Amirhossein Bastami (Right Corner), Meetu (Right In), Mohit (Right Cover), Vinay (Center), Jaideep (Left Cover), Manjeet (Left In), Joginder Singh Narwal (Left Corner)

Haryana Steelers PKL 2022 Schedule