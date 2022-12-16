How Many Times Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan Won PKL?

Bengaluru, December 16: Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 Final at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (December 17).

During the league phase Jaipur Pink Panthers finished first and Puneri Paltan finished in second position in the PKL season 9 points table to earn a direct entry into the semifinals.

While Sahul Kumar and Ajith V inspired Jaipur Pink Panthers to a 49-29 easy win over Bengaluru Bulls to reach the final, Pankaj Mohite stepped up to help Puneri Paltan edge Tamil Thalaivas 39-37 to reach their first ever final.

It will be a final featuring deservedly the two teams that topped the table, but how many times have they won the PKL so far?

Jaipur Pink Panthers were the inaugural champions, while Puneri Paltan have never won the PKL so far. The Pink Panthers also came close in season 4, when they finished runners up after defeat to Patna Pirates in the final.

Puneri Paltan, however, have never reached a final so far despite finishing third or fourth is season three and four. This will be their first final appearance in PKL since making their debut in the league in the first edition when Jaipur were crowned champions.

In the eight seasons held so far, six teams of the 12 teams have won the PKL title with Patna Pirates winning it the most. The Pirates, who won the title in seasons 3, 4 and 5, finished as runners up last season.

Apart from Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi (Season 8), Bengal Warriors (Season 7), Bengaluru Bulls (Season 6) and U Mumba (Season 2) have also managed to win the Pro Kabaddi League title.

Puneri Paltan will now look to repeat the trend of new champions being crowned since season 6 when they face season 1 champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the PKL 2022 final on Saturday (December 17).

The summit clash will start at 8 PM IST and will be shown live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, while live streaming will be available via Disney+ Hostar.