Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022 Semifinal: Starting 7, Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head

Bengaluru, December 14: Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls clash in first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9 at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (December 15).

Inaugural champions Jaipur Pinks Panthers earned a direct entry into the semifinal by finishing at the top of the PKL 2022 points table, while Bengaluru Bulls defeated reigning champions Dabang Delhi in the eliminator to reach the last 4.

Both Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will depend on their star raiders to get them close to their second title. Jaipur won the title in season 1 and Bulls lifted the title in season 6.

Arjun Deshwal is the leading raider in the current season with 286 points, and Jaipur will depend on him and support raider Ajith Kumar V to take them across the line. In defence, Jaipur will look up to Sahul Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri and Abhishek KS.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will pin their hopes on Bharat Hooda, who is second in the list for most raid points with 272 points. Bharat will hope for assist from the likes of Neeraj Narwal, Vikash Kandola and Sachin Narwal.

The Bulls defence will be made up of Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mahender Singh and Ponparthiban Subramanian, who has been making strides since breaking into the side.

The winner of the semifinal 1 will face the winner of semifinal 2 between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan in the PKL 2022 Final on Saturday (December 17).

Now, let's take a look at the, head-to-head, possible playing 7s and dream11 team for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022 Semifinal 2:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL Head-to-Head

In the 17 meetings between the two sides in PKL so far, it's honours even as Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls have both won eight games each, while one match has ended in a tie.

In the last five matches in the lead up to the semifinal, Jaipur Pink Panthers are unbeaten, having won four matches, including the fixture against Bengaluru Bulls, and tied once. Bulls, meanwhile, have won three and lost two.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting 7: Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ajith V, Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush.

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting 7: Saurabh Nandal, Neeraj Narwal, P Subramanian, Vikash Kandola, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Aman.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Best Pick

My Dream11 Team: Saurabh Nandal (Defender - Bulls), Subramanian (Defender - Bulls), Abhishek KS (Defender - Pink Panthers), Reza Mirbagheri (All Rounder - Pink Panthers), Arjun Deshwal (captain/Raider - Pink Panthers), Bharat (vice-captain/Raider - Bulls), Neeraj Narwal (All Rounder - Bulls)

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Prediction

This will be a match decided by the defence as the raiding department is completely stacked with top performers. Jaipur Pink Panthers, who have beaten Bulls recently, start as favourites, but if the Bulls defence manage to keep Arjun Deshwal off the mat for most part of the match, the result could be different.

The same can be said of the Pink Panthers as well if they keep Bharat away from action, the match will end in the inaugural champions favour. All in all it should be a good contest.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Semifinal Details

Start time and date: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (December 15)

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar