Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

The inaugural season champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have put a completely fresh side for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022. The team finished a dismal eighth in the PKL 8 Season and hence the team management looked for a fresh start by offloading several players ahead of the PKL 2022 auction.

In 22 matches they played in the previous season, Pink Panthers won 10 and lost as many while two of their games ended in a draw.

The owners splurged a big sum of money to buy defender Sunil Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri from Iran and raider V Ajith Kumar at the auction. The team further strengthened the defence by buying Nitin Chandel, Woosan Ko, and Lucky Sharma at the auction.

They got the services of senior raider Rahul Chaudhari at the base price of Rs 10 lakh while also adding raiders Nitin Panwar, Bhavani Rajput, and Navneet in their ranks at the auction table.

Before going into the auction, the franchise retained star raider Arjun Deshwal, along with defenders Sahul Kumar and Deepak.

In PKL 2022, the team's attack department will once again revolve around Arjun Deshwal - who earned a total of 268 raid points in the previous edition. He had a raid strike rate of 63 per cent in the PKL 8 season and would be aiming to take it higher. While his tackle strike rate was 33 per cent and he'll look to reduce it further and help Jaipur Pink Panthers finish amongst the top six in the league stage.

V Ajith Kumar - who played for U Mumba in the previous season - picked up 159 points and had a raid strike rate of 55%.

Pink Panthers' defence looks a little inexperienced but they would be hoping their big buck defenders Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri and Nitin Chandel make their defence strong. Sunil - who is also appointed the captain of the side for the season - would be aiming to start the first phase of the season on a confident note and gradually take the momentum forward.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin their campaign in the tournament against UP Yoddhas on October 7.

Here is a look at the Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2022 Squad, Players List, Best Starting Seven and Schedule:

Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Nitin Panwar, Devank

Defenders: Sunil Kumar (C), Ankush, Nitin Chandel, Sahul Kumar, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Woosan Ko, Reza Mirbagheri

All-rounder: Rahul Dhanawade

Coach: Sanjeev Baliyan

Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2022 Best Possible Starting Seven: Sahul Kumar (Right Corner), Ankush Rathi (Left Corner), Rahul Choudhary (Right In), Arjun Deshwal (Left In), Sunil Kumar (Right Cover), Reza Mirbagheri (Left Cover) and Ajit Kumar (Center).

Fixtures: