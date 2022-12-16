Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022 Final: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Dream11 Team Prediction

Bengaluru, December 16: Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan clash in final of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9 at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (December 17).

Inaugural champions Jaipur Pinks Panthers reached the final with the 49-29 demolition of Bengaluru Bulls in the semifinal 1, while Puneri Paltan edged Tamil Thalaivas 39-37 in the semifinal 2 to reach their first-ever summit clash.

Both Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will depend on their all-round team effort to land the title. Jaipur, who won the title in season 1, will aim for their second title, while Paltans aim for their maiden Pro Kabaddi title.

Jaipur will depend on Arjun Deshwal, who is the leading raider in the current season with 290 points. Arjun will hope for support from raider Ajith Kumar V, who was the star in the semis and Rahul Chaudhari in their battle against the Pune defence.

In defence, Jaipur will look up to Sahul Kumar, who also starred alongside Ajith in the victory over Thalaivas. Sahul will be supported by the likes of the season's best defender Ankush, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri and Abhishek KS.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will have variety of options in the raiding department with the likes of Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite, who was the star that stepped up in the absence of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. They will also have Mohammad Nabibakhsh to help in revival.

The Paltan defence will be led by the Sultan Fazel Atrachali, who will be joined by the likes of Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Sanket Sawant and Gaurav Khatri, who made an impact in the semifinals.

Now, let's take a look at the, head-to-head, possible playing 7s and dream11 team for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2022 Semifinal 2:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL Head-to-Head

In the 20 meetings between the two sides in PKL so far, it's Jaipur Pink Panthers, who have the edge with 10 wins against Puneri Paltan, who have won eight games, while two matches have ended in a tie.

In the two meetings earlier this season in the league phase, Puneri Paltan have done the double over Jaipur Pink Panthers, having won the first match on October 25th by a score of 32-24 and the second match on November 23rd by a scoreline of 39-32.

In the last five matches in the lead up to the final, Jaipur Pink Panthers are unbeaten, having won four matches and tied one match, while Puneri Paltan have won three and lost two.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting 7: Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ajith V, Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush.

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting 7: Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2022 Final Dream11 Team

My Dream11 Team: Fazel Atrachali (Defender - Pune), Sahul Kumar (Defender - Jaipur), Abinesh Nadarajan (Defender - Pune), Mohammad Nabibakhsh (All Rounder - Pune), Arjun Deshwal (captain/Raider - Jaipur), Pankaj Mohite (vice-captain/Raider - Pune), Ajith V (All Rounder - Jaipur)

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL Final Prediction

It will be a closely contested battle as it's a clash for the title and the match between the top two sides of PKL 2022.

But Jaipur Pink Panthers despite losing their league phase matches against Puneri Paltan will be slight favourites due to the presence of the top raider of the season Arjun Deshwal and the best defender of the season Ankush in their ranks.

However, Deshwal will be up against the best defender PKL has ever seen in Fazel Atrachali, who can keep the star raider on the bench. The match will be won on fine margins and the best defence on the night will clinch the title.

When and where to watch PKL 2022 Final?

Start time and date: 8 PM IST on Saturday (December 17)

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar