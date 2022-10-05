Patna Pirates PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Three-time champions Patna Pirates have been one of the most consistent teams in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and the Patna-based team would be looking to continue its dominating show in the PKL Season 9, which starts October 7 in Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates failed to lift the record fourth PKL title in season 8 after Dabang Delhi KC defeated them in the grand finale.

The core of Patna Pirates still remains the same as they retained 10 players ahead of the mega auction. The three-time champions had retained star all-rounders Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh and Sajin Chandrasekar. Chiyaneh along with Sajin and Neeraj Kumar are proven defenders and make Patna's defence strong with their presence.

The franchise also retained the services of raiders Rohit and Monu. Raiders Ranjit Venkatramana Naik and Anuj Kumar - who were the franchisee nominated NYP - would be looking to make an impression this season.

Patna Pirates bought all-rounder Rohit Gulia for Rs 30 lakh at the auction, while using the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to keep the services of their raider Sachin Tanwar for Rs 81 lakhs.

At the auction, the Pirates bought some good defenders like Sunil, Shivam Chaudhari, Abdul Insamam S, and Sagar Kumar.

Defender Neeraj Kumar is appointed the captain of the team and this is the first time when he's shouldering the responsibility of leading a team. The Patna Pirates have also made a change in the management as Ravi Shetty has been appointed the coach of the team in place of Ram Meher Singh.

Patna Pirates, who were the runners-up in the previous season looked like a team to beat as they finished the league stage at the top. With 86 points following 16 wins, 5 defeats and 1 tie last season, will begin their campaign in season 9 against Puneri Paltan on October 8.

Here is a look at the Patna Pirates PKL 2022 Squad, Players List, Best Starting Seven and Schedule:

Patna Pirates PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Sachin, Monu, Anand Tomar, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Rohit, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar.

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar (C), Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhary, Naveen Sharma, Rohit Gulia, Sajin C

All-rounders: Sager Kumar, Abdul Insamam, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Iran), Daniel Odhiambo (Kenya),

Patna Pirates PKL 2022 Best Possible Seven: Neeraj Kumar (Captain and Right Corner), Sunil (Right Corner), Monu (Right In), Sachin Tanwar (Center), Rohit Gulia (Left In) and Mohammadreza Chianeh (Left Corner).

Schedule: